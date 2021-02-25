Luka Doncic drove the NBA crazy with his two triples in 17 seconds to give Dallas the victory

Two triples from Luka Doncic to win the match

He is only 21 years old and is just in his third season at the NBA, but his name is already installed as that of one of the best players in the world. This Tuesday night Luka Doncic He became one of the great protagonists of a new day of the most important basketball league in the world. And he did it hand in hand with another superlative performance for his team.

The Slovenian base of the Dallas Mavericks took all the eyes in the duel before the Boston Celtics, one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. In what was an even game, the number 77 was decisive in a film closing. When there were less than 20 seconds to go, Doncic took the ball with his team losing by one point (104-105) and made a series of feints to leave the German Daniel Theis on the road and scored a triple that gave him an advantage of two.

On the next play, the one who showed his face in Boston was Jaylen Brown, which penetrated to equalize the score at 107. The Mavericks then had the last ball of the evening and, as expected, Luka took over the play. Once the former Real Madrid point guard passed half the court, he headed to the left side of the offense and, diagonally towards the basket, almost eight meters from the basket, attempted a shot that only touched the net and left 0.1 seconds on the clock for the Celtics.

The result was 110-107 for Dallas, who reached his 15th win of the season in which he has lost the same number. All thanks to Doncic, who ended with 31 points (6 of 8 in shots behind the three-point crescent) and also added 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Another movie night for Luka Doncic in the NBA (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Once the game was over at the American Airlines Arena, the Slovenian had contact with the press and referred to the compelling definition of the game. ” It’s something that I’ve been doing, that I’m trying to do ”said Doncic, who missed a shot similar to the one he made last night to equalize the game against the Trail Blazers on Sunday. “Sometimes you’re going to lose it, like the last game against Portland. Sometimes you will make it, ” he added.

For his part, Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle had nothing but praise for his star player’s double play. “He is a unique player, a unique person”, confessed the coach.

“The wiring of people like Luka Doncic, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant, players who have this laser-like approach in these situations. It’s difficult to explain how their minds and brains work, ” he added in his analysis of what happened at the end of the game against Boston.

It is important to remember that Doncic was chosen by the people to start the next All-Star Game which will take place on March 7 at the State Farm Arena from Atlanta. The Slovenian was second in the vote among the bases behind Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, and added more than 1,395,000 votes through social networks.

So far in the 2020-2021 campaign, the Slovenian is one of the most dominant players in the NBA and rises as one of the possible candidates to be chosen as the Most valuable Player it’s from the season. Average almost 29 points per game (is fifth on the list), 9.2 assists (it is located in the fourth position) and 8.6 rebounds to be in the top 20 in that category.

Doncic scored two 3s in the final seconds for Dallas to overtake Boston (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

