Lukaku is the UFL’s new signing against FIFA and eFootball: this is what the forward looks like in the free football game

This new commitment to free-to-play simulation will present its first gameplay in a few weeks.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 29 December 2021, 11:00 19 comments

The mystery surrounding UFL is still present, but there is less and less to begin to clarify with the presentation of a first video gameplay this next month. Meanwhile, those responsible have seen fit to show who it seems will be their master of ceremonies, the Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who joins Manchester City’s Zinchenko as the title ambassador.

Lukaku introduces himself as UFL ambassador, will there be more signings?It is not a long advance, but it does allow those interested to get an idea about the modeling of footballers in this free-to-play bet. In this way, a close-up of the Belgian star is offered, so that each one can make their comparisons with other simulators on the market, and share a penalty shot animation. All this using generic shirts, so we will have to wait to know the licenses.

This video has been shared through the UFL Twitter channel, where Lukaku is presented as his next ambassador, we understand that also for his first promotional posters and, possibly, presentation image on platforms. However, we must not rule out more signings of Strikerz Inc. in the coming days.

All about UFL

The questions about UFL are still many, but if you are interested in delving deeper into 3DJuegos we recently dedicated a special to you with everything you need to know about UFL, this alternative to FIFA and eFootball (PES) presented in summer that comes in a moment quite convulsed of the market of the beautiful sport.

Thus, from EA Sports they are at the crossroads of saying goodbye to the FIFA brand after problems in the negotiation for their rights, while from Konami their move to free-to-play with eFootball 2022 has come with much criticism for their status.

More about: UFL and Strikerz.