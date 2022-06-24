Lukaku will sign with Inter and left Dybala’s arrival in doubt: the two European giants who want the Argentine

Milan and Real Madrid, expectant of what happens with Paulo Dybala (REUTERS / Andrew Couldridge)

After losing the Serie A crown at the hands of its classic rival Milan, the brand-new Coppa Italia champion is looking to make noise in the transfer market with the intention of lifting the Scudetto and positioning himself in the first places at the continental level.

With this premise, the Nerazzurri leadership accelerated in the last stages to finalize the return of Romelu Lukaku, who never managed to settle at Chelsea in England. According to the journalist Fabrizio Romano, the agreement will be for one year on loan with a charge of 8 million euros plus bonus. He will also become the best paid on campus.

This movement, according to various Italian media, It could complicate the landing of Paulo Dybala, who will not renew his contract with Juventus, where he spent 7 seasons and won 12 titles: five Serie A, four Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups. In total he played 293 games, in which he contributed 115 goals and provided 48 assists.

Sport Mediaset He reported that in the next few days a new meeting is expected between the sports director Giuseppe Marotta (She meets the Jewel from her passage through the Vecchia Signora) and the intermediary Fabrizio De Vecchi to try to iron out some economic differences in the contract. In addition, “Inter will tell Dybala that they still have to be patient”, since they now have an “overbooking” of attackers within the squad led by Simone Inzaghi.

With Lautaro Martínez as the cornerstone of the project, added to the return of Lukaku, the Milan entity will try to find a new destination for Chilean Alexis Sánchez (he is one of the best paid on the team). He will also seek to get rid of the Argentine Joaquín Correa (a few months ago he bought the pass from Lazio) or the Bosnian Edin Dzeko.

With this scenario, The Corriere della Sera warned that one of the clubs that are crouching is none other than its classic rival Milan. The newspaper commented that directors of the Elliott group, owners of the Red-blackheld telephone conversations with the Cordovan’s entourage to find out the status of the negotiations with Inter and what the economic demands of the Joya.

However, it will not be an easy negotiation, since the current Calcio champion has a salary policy imposed by Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara and Paulo Dybala will have to lower his economic claims to qualify.

On the other hand, Tuttosport add another mighty one to the list of suitors. It would be about Real Madrid, since it would be a weakness of Carlo Ancelotti, who would seek his incorporation in case the Spaniard Marco Asensio leaves.

