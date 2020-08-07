Luke Bryan’s ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’: Album Review

Need to get a recent perspective on a Luke Bryan album? Play the second half first.

As a lot as any artist in mainstream nation, the affable famous person and “American Idol” decide sequences like a person with the vinyl format foremost in his thoughts. Ever since 2009’s “Doin’ My Factor,” Facet Two — or, for streamers of Bryan’s seventh album, “Born Here Live Here Die Here,” tracks 6-10 — usually foregoes the consuming video games and good-natured come-ons for a extra emotionally complicated expertise of non-public favorites and stylistic departures. It’s the place Bryan usually locations most of his personal songs, although within the case of “Born Here Live Here Die Here,” he co-wrote two of the primary 5 songs (single “What She Needs Tonight” and “Too Drunk to Drive”) and solely one of many final 5 (“The place Are We Goin’”).

Bryan likes to front-load his albums with radio hits, and “Born Here Live Here Die Here” (postponed from April to an August launch by the COVID-19 pandemic) already has yielded three chart-toppers: “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Needs Tonight” and “One Margarita.” His singles hardly ever come from the latter a part of his albums: Of the singer’s 25 No. 1 hits, all however 4 seem within the high half of their album’s observe listing.

As a method, it’s a contact extra refined than a few of his singles, however if you wish to know what issues to Bryan (apart from staying on the high of the charts, after all), begin with the second half. That’s his system, and he’s sticking to it.

What do you get once you start “Born Here Live Here Die Here” at observe 6? You get the sentimental present single, “Construct Me a Daddy,” wherein a younger boy asks a wood-working craftsman if he can change the soldier father, presumably useless, who was going to show him to hunt and fish and throw a curveball. Then there’s “Little Much less Damaged This Time” with its Bogey-and-Bergman-inspired first line and its hovering refrain tag, an achingly beautiful heartbreaker that may have been a stone basic for Stressed Coronary heart or Tracy Lawrence in a special period. The daddy determine returns in “For a Boat” for a lesson within the financial selections of household life — and, after all, fishing. The ultimate two tracks return to the persistent Bryan theme of angling for any solution to maintain a romantic late night time from ending and hoping alcohol will assist seal the deal, however with totally different sounds: “The place Are We Going” has a moodiness that remembers the preparations on Bruce Springsteen’s “Western Stars,” whereas “All the way down to One” appears to drop in from a universe the place Erasure had an enduring affect on up to date nation manufacturing methods.

As for the hits on the entrance of the album, Bryan, his producers and the songwriters have the creation of earworms all the way down to a science. “Knockin’ Boots” might evoke cowboy imagery and ‘90s hip-hop slang with a foolish sexuality, however its strains scan tighter than Bryan’s denims. “One Margarita” is unforgettable exactly as a result of it’s constructed with the simplicity of a youngsters’s counting rhyme — you possibly can nearly think about a gaggle of schoolyard women singing it as they bounce rope. “What She Needs Tonight” gives a spin on a well-known nation theme by placing the central feminine character answerable for the pick-up dynamic; it’s additionally the male fantasy of being hit on by the most popular lady within the place, so possibly all people wins.

“Too Drunk to Drive” performs like a non-seasonal “Child, It’s Chilly Exterior” that by no means introduces a pretense of resistance. It additionally has a guitar hook within the intro that remembers Gary Stewart’s 1975 chart-topper “She’s Actin’ Single (I’m Drinkin’ Doubles),” certainly one of a number of musical and lyrical references on “Born Here Live Here Die Here.” “One Margarita” nods to nation’s trip trifecta of Jimmy Buffett, Bob Marley and Kenny Chesney, and each “The place Are We Going” and “Knockin’ Boots” allude to the Nitty Gritty Filth Band’s 1987 hit “Fishin’ within the Darkish,” suggesting nation music doesn’t must look simply to Candyman (the ’90s rapper who additionally had a success with a tune referred to as “Knockin’ Boots”) to seek out euphemisms for intercourse.

The album’s title observe is the sort of three-point cycle-of-life tune that obtained moved as much as the entrance rotation after “Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Each Day” went to No. 1 in 2016 (see additionally “Dawn, Sunburn, Sundown” from 2017’s “What Makes You Nation”). It’s additionally Bryan’s musical imaginative and prescient at its finest — utilizing particular particulars (roll-through cease indicators, childhood sweethearts with kisses “candy like lemonade”) to evoke a cherished lifestyle. “Some individuals run and a few individuals keep,” Bryan sings, acknowledging that not everybody can really feel comfy in a spot the place every successive era will “journey the identical roads, work the identical dust, go to the identical church and drink the identical beer.” In a spot like that, resistance to alter is a part of its attract, a attraction that, like Bryan’s music, received’t work on everybody. However for all of the Born Here Live Here Die Heres, there are worse locations to spend a life.