Luke Combs Has Announced New Dates For His “Growin Up” and “Getting Old” Tour In 2024

Pamela Lacy
Luke Combs Has Announced New Dates For His “Growin Up” and “Getting Old” Tour In 2024:

Luke Combs made plans for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour public on Tuesday. The North American tour dates include 25 shows in 13 places in the United States and one date in Canada.

The country music star’s next set of live shows will begin in Milwaukee in April 2024 and end in Houston in the middle of August 2024.

There Are Two Shows In A Few Cities:

“On the World Tour, we were able to do two shows in a few U.S. towns, but when I learned that we would be ready to do two shows in the majority of places on the 2024 tour,

Combs said in a statement, “I decided that I would like each show to have a distinctive openers and set list.” “I thought this would provide people a chance to come both nights if they want, yet see two different shows.

Luke Was Very Happy That Both Groups Were Going On The Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old Tour With Me:

“Country music is such a broad genre, and I love it all, so I wanted to open up my venue on Friday nights to acts that lean toward Outlaw, Americana, as well as Red Dirt, as well as have a night with people I’ve toured with before who play more modern country,” he said. “I’m thrilled to have both of these groups join me on the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour!”

Cody Jinks, the Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, as well as the Wilder Blue will all play at the Friday night shows. Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, as well as Colby Acuff will start the show on Saturday night.

On August 25 At 10 A.M., You Can Buy Tickets For Tour:

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m. local time. His fan club, the Bootleggers, will start selling tickets early on Wednesday, August 23, and Citi cardholders will be able to buy tickets early on Thursday, August 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

The trip is to promote Gettin’ Old, the follow-up to 2022’s Growin’ Up, which will be released in 2023. Combs’ version of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” which has been at the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for five weeks in a row, is on the new record. It’s the 16th Number One song in a row for the singer at country radio.

Tour Dates For Luke Combs 2024 Growin Up And Getting Old:

Date City Venue
April 12, 2024 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field
April 13, 2024 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field
April 19, 2024 Buffalo, NY Highmark Stadium
April 12, 2024 Buffalo, NY Highmark Stadium
April 27, 2024 University Park, PA Beaver Stadium
May 3, 2024 Jacksonville, FL EverBank Stadium
May 4, 2024 Jacksonville, FL EverBank Stadium
May 10, 2024 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
May 11, 2024 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
May 17, 2024 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
May 18, 2024 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
May 31, 2024 Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
June 1, 2024 Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
June 7, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 8, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 14, 2024 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
June 15, 2024 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
July 24, 2024 Craven, Canada Country Thunder Saskatchewan
July 19, 2024 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
July 20, 2024 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
July 26, 2024 Landover, MD FedExField
July 27, 2024 Landover, MD FedExField
Aug. 2, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium
Aug. 3, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium
Aug. 9, 2024 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
Aug. 10, 2024 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
