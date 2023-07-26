Luke Combs Invites A Young Cancer Survivor Onstage To Sing ‘Fast Car’ Within A Sweet Moment:

Before his show within Foxborough, Massachusetts, upon Saturday, Combs heard that cancer fighter and big fan Cooper Massengill wanted to meet him there.

Later, he went above and beyond that request through bringing him onstage to sing his “favorite song,” as reported by Taste of Country as well as Country Now.

In a video that a friend posted on TikTok, Combs, who is 33 years old, took off the strap on his guitar and bent down to meet Massengill’s eyes.

Then the “Fast Car” beat started, and Combs sang the first line of the chorus. The singer of “Hurricane” told the crowd to cheer for 8-year-old Massengill as he took over where Combs left and then finished the song all by himself.

Cooper Massengill, who lives in Georgia, was just three years old when he was told he had leukemia. Even though he is only 8 years old, he has already undergone several surgeries.

Massengill was able to beat his cancer, as well as the Make-A-Wish Foundation found out about his wish to meet Sean “Puffy” Combs.

It’s Just Like Dreams Come True For That Kid:

That wish came true on Friday night. As part of Combs’s 2023 World Tour, Massengill got to go to his show at Gillette Stadium within Foxborough, Massachusetts. And it looks like he got a lot more than he asked for.

The child not only got to see his idol perform live, but Combs also asked him to join him on stage within front of thousands of fans. Together, the country star and the brave fighter sang a version of “Fast Car” through Tracy Chapman that Combs had covered.

The crowd clapped loudly for a young fan, who was wearing a shirt that said “Cooper’s Wish to Meet Luke Combs.”

CBS News says that Make-a-Wish heard about Massengill’s love for Combs as well as wanted to help him meet him. They didn’t expect Combs to bring Massengill onstage, though.

Combs Is Currently Embarking On His World Tour:

Combs is currently embarking on his World Tour, and his next two shows will be in Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday. The country star is going to go to Australia for a string of shows.

As for “Fast Car,” Combs’s latest solo record, Gettin’ Old, includes a version of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit. In the past few weeks, the cover has moved up the charts, reaching No. 1 upon Billboard’s Country Airplay list and No. 2 upon Billboard’s Hot 100.

During a show in May, the country star talked about being 5 years old listening to the song and the rest of Chapman’s self-titled debut record while riding in his dad’s brown Ford F-150.

Cooper Is Only 3 Year Old When He Was Told That He Has Leukemia:

Cooper was 3 years old when he was told he had leukemia. Since then, he has been fighting and has had several surgeries. Cooper said, “I had been through a lot, including a lot of surgeries.” Melissa Massengill says that she is happy for her son and for this chance.

“It was very much. “It was hard to believe that he had to go via what he did,” she said.

Luke Combs Is Cooper’s Favorite Country Singer:

The family is from Georgia, and Luke Combs is Cooper’s favorite country singer. When Make-A-Wish heard about his trip, they knew they wished to give him a very special wish an opportunity to meet Combs within person.

Cooper really wanted to meet Luke Combs. He didn’t know that he would be going on stage. Inside of his wish was a secret wish to sing “Fast Car” with him.

Luke Comb And His Team Gave Him A Memory That Will Last Him Lifetime:

“Luke Combs and his team gave him a memory that will last him a lifetime,” said Sean Holleran, CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts as well as Rhode Island. Everyone in the crowd cheered Cooper’s name after the song. This brave boy says that he was the star of the show.

“After everything he had been through, it was wonderful to see him get his wish,” said Cooper’s dad, Travis Massengill. “I couldn’t believe they could set all that up for him,” Cooper’s mother said.

The family was so thankful that they had to fight back tears. Cooper said he will remember this for the rest of his life. “They really came via for him and they made his desires come true,” Melissa Massengill said. “Not everyone gets a wish, so be thankful if you do,” said Cooper.