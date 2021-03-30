Luke Evans, Jacob Tremblay, Olga Kurylenko In Talks For ‘Bear Season’

Actors Luke Evans (“Magnificence and the Beast,” “The Alienist”), Jacob Tremblay (“Room,” “Surprise”) and Olga Kurylenko (“The Demise of Stalin,” “Quantum of Solace”) are in talks to star in “Bear Season,” a brand new coming-of-age immigrant drama from director Simon Aboud (“This Lovely Unbelievable”).

“Bear Season” can be produced out of Toronto by Branded Photos Leisure founder J. Todd Harris (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), and govt produced by Colette Aguilar (“Momentum”), CEO at Madrid-based English-language specialist gross sales company Moonrise Photos, which is able to symbolize the movie on the worldwide gross sales market.

Tailored by Donald Martin (“Milton’s Secret”) from Bernie Hafeli’s eponymous novel, “Bear Season” is the story of Chester (Tremblay), an adolescent boy residing in post-WWII Detroit along with his Polish immigrant mom Olona (Kurylenko) and his deceased father’s brother Izzy (Evans), a rough-around-the-edges former soldier.

Izzy, struggling to adapt to life after the struggle and affected by what immediately can be identified as PTSD, drinks an excessive amount of and likes to spin a yarn, significantly the story of his brother, Chester’s father, who served within the army alongside Wojtek, a legendary soldier bear. No one other than Chester believes Izzy’s tales, however the boy’s unwavering religion sparks a street journey to uncover the reality of his father’s story and to verify Wojtek’s existence.

“Donald’s script primarily based on Bernie’s novel was so shifting, hopeful, and redemptive, I couldn’t put it down till I used to be completed crying on the finish,” remembers Harris. “It’s the sort of film I wish to see, and I believe many others will as nicely. We’re very fortunate to have Simon as director and to have attracted this excellent forged.”

“’Bear Season’ is an extremely intimate portrait of three Polish immigrant members of the family making an attempt to course of their grief,” says Aboud. “Set in opposition to the post-war world of relentless trade and progress that was Detroit in 1951, they’re the residing casualties of WWII. It is a very highly effective story of hope and perception, of a boy who bets all the things on the reality of his uncle’s drunken tales and the existence of a bear. I’ve all the time been drawn to street films and this one has actual magic to it.”

“After I learn Bernie’s novel,” provides Martin, “and discovered of the existence of the particular bear named Wojtek, enlisted as a non-public within the Polish Allied Forces, ingesting beer, smoking, and loading cannons within the combat in opposition to the Nazis, I knew that I needed to write this script.”

Evans is represented by CAA, United Brokers and Nameless Content material, Tremblay by UTA and Play Administration and Kurylenko by UTA, Impartial Expertise Group and Agence Adequat.