Luke Evans Shares How ABC Accomplished Its Viral Disney Sing-Along

The sing-along was solely an hour-long and ended far too quickly, however you may tune in on Saturday, April 18 at Eight p.m. ET for the One World: Collectively At House live performance, which is able to air throughout all NBC networks, ABC, ViacomCBS networks, The CW and iHeartMedia channels, in addition to throughout social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. For extra on what to look at, be sure you try our checklist of all the large TV finales arising quickly.