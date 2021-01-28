Luke Holland’s Holocaust Documentary ‘Ultimate Account’ Sets Release Date

Focus Options has nabbed worldwide rights to Luke Holland’s “Ultimate Account,” a documentary in regards to the final dwelling era from Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich. The announcement was tied to Worldwide Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Focus plans to launch the movie — in collaboration with Participant Media — within the U.S. on Might 21, 2021. Common Photos Worldwide will distribute the movie abroad, excluding Israel.

“Ultimate Account” was filmed, directed and produced over the course of the previous decade by the late Holland, whose credit additionally embrace the docs “I Was a Slave Labourer” and “Good Morning Mr. Hitler.”

The documentary combines lots of of hours of never-before-seen interview with women and men — starting from SS members to civilians — to document their reminiscences, perceptions and private value determinations of their very own roles within the Holocaust.

Selection praised “Ultimate Account” following its world premiere on the 2020 Venice Movie Competition. Critic Jay Weissberg wrote, “Holland’s most vital achievement is the lots of of hours of footage he shot, now archived, which can be helpful to historian-ethicists grappling with the questions raised.”

Focus chairman Peter Kujawski known as the doc “a significant look into historical past.”

“This movie will function a document that helps us higher perceive probably the most tragic of moments in human historical past, but it surely additionally reminds us to ponder how fragile the tapestry of civility all the time is and the way extreme the implications change into when any one in all us, our pals or neighbors are prepared to make the straightforward alternative as a substitute of the precise one,” Kujawski mentioned.

Together with Holland, the movie was produced by John Battsek and Riete Oord. Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann government produced, together with Andrew Ruhemann of Ardour Photos and Claire Aguilar.

Tied to the doc’s launch, Participant is working in partnership with the Shoah basis — a worldwide group devoted to countering antisemitism — for academic assets.

“‘Ultimate Account’ represents a decade-long dedication by Luke Holland to acknowledge and protect historical past, and we’re thrilled to be working with our pals and companions at Focus Options in bringing this vitally related and well timed movie to audiences worldwide,” mentioned Participant’s chief content material officer Diane Weyermann.