Luke Mitchell Joins CW Pilot ‘Republic of Sarah’

Luke Mitchell has signed on to the CW pilot “Republic of Sarah,” Selection has realized.

He joins beforehand introduced sequence lead Stella Baker. Within the present, rebellious highschool instructor Sarah Cooper (Baker) makes use of an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence when confronted with the destruction of her city by the hands of a grasping mining firm. Now Sarah should lead a younger group of misfits as they try to begin their very own nation from scratch.

Mitchell will star as Danny, Sarah’s brother. After enduring a tough childhood by the hands of his mom, Danny returns to his hometown because the harbinger of its demise. A superb younger lawyer representing the mining firm that needs to destroy Greylock, Danny should confront his personal deep emotional scars as his journey residence brings him nose to nose with the ghosts of his previous.

Mitchell beforehand starred within the NBC sequence “Blindspot” and the CBS authorized drama “The Code.” He’s additionally identified for his time on the ABC-Marvel sequence “Brokers of SHIELD.” He will even seem within the upcoming movies “Black Water: Abyss” and “With out Regret.”

He’s repped by UTA, Administration 360, and McMahon Administration in Australia.

A earlier iteration of “The Republic of Sarah” starring Sarah Drew was arrange at CBS final 12 months with a pilot order however was finally handed over. Jeffrey Paul King stays hooked up as author and government producer, as do government producers Marc Internet through Black Lamb and Jeff Grosvenor and Leo Pearlman of Fulwell 73. Mark Martin of Black Lamb will even government produce. CBS Tv Studios will produce. Fulwell is at present beneath a deal on the studio.

