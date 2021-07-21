Luke Singletary Internet Price, Wiki, Bio, Age, Peak, Training

Luke Singletary Biography
Luke Singletary is biggest continuously referred to as the Superstar of TikTok. Comedy video author for the TikTok platform that may well be came upon at the lukiepukiee app. He has received more than 450,000 fans. He was once born on December 21, 2005, in the United States. His films “Boredom is taking over me” and “I ‘m sorry this was once very draw back” each and every surpassed 100,000 likes. He attended the Haynes Bridge Heart College in Georgia. He wore the Todd Gurley Los Angeles Rams jersey in a couple of Instagram photographs. He’s bought a sister named Madeline Singletary. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Luke Singletary Bio, Wiki
|Wiki/Bio
|Complete Precise Get started Establish
|Luke Singletary.
|Nick name
|Luke.
|Career
|Tik Tok Video Writer.
|Well known For
|His comic films created on Tik Tok.
|Age (As of 2019)
|13 years old-fashioned
|Date of Get started (DOB), Birthday
|December 21, 2005.
|Birthplace/Place of origin
|USA.
|Nationality
|American.
|Gender
|Male.
|Sexuality (Gay or Lesbian)
|Directly.
|Social Media Stats
|Instagram: @luke.singletary
Tik Tok: @lukiepukieee
|Awards
|Will Change.
|Superstar Sign (Zodiac Sign)
|Sagitatus.
|Ethnicity
|White Caucasian.
|Religion
|Christianity.
|Provide Place of dwelling
|Georgia, USA.
Luke Singletary Most sensible, Weight & Body Measurements
|Physically Statistics
|Most sensible (Tall)
|Feet & Inches: 5′ 3″.
Centimeters: 160 cm.
Meters: 1.6 m.
|Weight
|Kilograms: 55 Kg.
Pounds: 121 lbs.
|Biceps Size
|12.5 inches.
|Body Measurements (chest-waist-hips)
|32-30-34.
|Shoe Size (US)
|9.
|Tattoos details?
|Will Change.
|Eye Color
|Black.
|Hair Color
|Dark Brown
Luke Singletary Training
|Training
|Easiest Qualification
|Pursuing Over the top College Training.
|College
|Alpharetta Over the top College, Georgia.
Luke Singletary Family
|Family
|Mother and father
|Unknown
|Siblings
|Brother: None.
Sister: Madeline Singletary.
|Kin
|Unknown
Association
He wore the Todd Gurley Los Angeles Rams jersey in a number of Instagram photographs.
Luke Singletary Internet Value
In response to Celebnetworth, his web worth is just about $80k USD.
|Estimated Internet Value 2020
|$80k USD
|Profits Provide
|Primary Profits provide TikTok Superstar (profession).