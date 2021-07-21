Luke Singletary Internet Price, Wiki, Bio, Age, Peak, Training

Luke Singletary Biography

Luke Singletary is biggest continuously referred to as the Superstar of TikTok. Comedy video author for the TikTok platform that may well be came upon at the lukiepukiee app. He has received more than 450,000 fans. He was once born on December 21, 2005, in the United States. His films “Boredom is taking over me” and “I ‘m sorry this was once very draw back” each and every surpassed 100,000 likes. He attended the Haynes Bridge Heart College in Georgia. He wore the Todd Gurley Los Angeles Rams jersey in a couple of Instagram photographs. He’s bought a sister named Madeline Singletary. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Luke Singletary Bio, Wiki

Wiki/Bio Complete Precise Get started Establish Luke Singletary. Nick name Luke. Career Tik Tok Video Writer. Well known For His comic films created on Tik Tok. Age (As of 2019) 13 years old-fashioned Date of Get started (DOB), Birthday December 21, 2005. Birthplace/Place of origin USA. Nationality American. Gender Male. Sexuality (Gay or Lesbian) Directly. Social Media Stats Instagram: @luke.singletary

Tik Tok: @lukiepukieee Awards Will Change. Superstar Sign (Zodiac Sign) Sagitatus. Ethnicity White Caucasian. Religion Christianity. Provide Place of dwelling Georgia, USA.

Luke Singletary Most sensible, Weight & Body Measurements

Physically Statistics Most sensible (Tall) Feet & Inches: 5′ 3″.

Centimeters: 160 cm.

Meters: 1.6 m. Weight Kilograms: 55 Kg.

Pounds: 121 lbs. Biceps Size 12.5 inches. Body Measurements (chest-waist-hips) 32-30-34. Shoe Size (US) 9. Tattoos details? Will Change. Eye Color Black. Hair Color Dark Brown

Luke Singletary Training

Training Easiest Qualification Pursuing Over the top College Training. College Alpharetta Over the top College, Georgia.

Luke Singletary Family

Family Mother and father Unknown Siblings Brother: None.

Sister: Madeline Singletary. Kin Unknown

Association

He wore the Todd Gurley Los Angeles Rams jersey in a number of Instagram photographs.

Luke Singletary Internet Value

In response to Celebnetworth, his web worth is just about $80k USD.

Estimated Internet Value 2020 $80k USD Profits Provide Primary Profits provide TikTok Superstar (profession).

Luke Singletary Footage & Gallery