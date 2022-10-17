Lula and Bolsonaro accused each other of liars, corrupt and criminals in the first debate ahead of the ballotage in Brazil

For his part, Lula affirmed: “Whoever defends democracy is me; I want to govern the country democratically, as I did twice”

“I want a free country, where freedom of expression is respected, where private property is respected, where you can go home safely, go to work, go to school…. We want a country without drugs; Lula will release the drugs; we respect life, not abortion; and I respect religions, ”said Bolsonaro in closing him. “That is the country we want, not Lula’s,” he concluded.

The leftist said he was proud to have participated in the anniversary of the Sandinista revolution that overthrew a 30-year dictatorship in Nicaragua. However, he added: “The political regime in Nicaragua is something that depends on them. Ortega knows it, you know it, everyone knows it. If Daniel Ortega is wrong, let the people of Nicaragua take him out. If Maduro is making mistakes, let the people take him out,” Lula said.

“Let’s talk about your friend Daniel Ortega, who is kicking out priests from Nicaragua, closing television channels,” Bolsonaro questioned Lula.

Lula thus alluded to the murder in 2018 of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco, who was known for her position in combating militia groups, in a crime that caused great international impact and is still unsolved.

“Bolsonaro knows that the one who takes care of organized crime is not me. Who has relationship with militiamen is not me. And he knows who he is. The organized crime that is related to the death of Marielle,” Lula said.

Lula laughed at these accusations, blamed Bolsonaro for associating crime with poverty, and reproached him for his “friendships” with the militias, as the mafias made up of active and retired policemen who control dozens of favelas in the city are known. Rio de Janeiro.

The president accused his rival of “having a pact” with drug trafficker Marcos Camacho, alias Marcola, and assured that the candidate of the Workers’ Party (PT) was “surrounded by traffickers” during a rally held in a favela in Rio de Janeiro. Janeiro last Wednesday. “You have friendship with bandits. In the favela there was no policeman by his side, there were only traffickers,” Bolsonaro snapped.

Bolsonaro and Lula accused each other of being friends with criminals

Former minister and current senator-elect Sergio Moro joined Bolsonaro’s entourage during the debate this Sunday. The former judge, who led the case that put Lula da Silva in jail for corruption, passed by the PT candidate without greeting him, according to Folha do Sao Paulo. Despite the differences that distanced him from Bolsonaro in the past , Moro has come closer in recent times to help Brazil’s president win re-election.

“I am not saying that there was no corruption, to fight corruption it is not necessary to close the companies, the corrupt must be arrested,” said Lula

Bolsonaro said that the petrolão it was “the biggest corruption scheme in the history of mankind”, which caused Petrobras to be “indebted”. In his response, Lula said that he was responsible for the capitalization of 70,000 million reais from Petrobras and for transforming the state company “into the second largest energy company in the world”, which turned Brazil into a country “self-sufficient”.

In his turn, Bolsonaro called his opponent a liar “Lula, if you didn’t lie, you wouldn’t be you,” the president said. “They already called me a genocide, a cannibal,” said Bolsonaro, who also cited the direct on pederasty

In his response, Lula said that so far the Electoral Justice has withdrawn more than 36 false electoral advertisements from the Bolsonaro campaign from the media. He also said that the president “tells 6 or 7 lies a day.” “I believe that the campaign must be regulated, that the Justice must make the decision. And every time there is a lie, we will file a lawsuit,” Lula added.

The journalist Patrícia Campos Mello, from Newspaper , said that the elections have been marked by fake news. Thus, he asked the candidates if they committed to proposing a specific law for public actors who disclose untrue information.

For his part, Bolsonaro explained that the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were responsible for the increase in fuel prices. However, he boasted that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes is a “pride” for his government.

Lula questioned the fact that Brazil today “only refines 80% of the gasoline it uses, while in his government refining was 100%.” The PT member said that he is against the privatization of Petrobras, a proposal that he described as “crazy”. “Frankly, I don’t think privatizing is the solution to anything,” he added.

Bolsonaro also said that he is committed to not changing the composition of the Court, but pointed out that the PT “has seven designated ministers”, while he has two.

Lula was the first to answer and stated that he will not try to change the Supreme Court. “I believe that the Supreme Court should be chosen on merit, not on friendship.”

“Do they commit to respect the separation of powers? ”, was the first consultation for both candidates.

Until now, the management of the pandemic monopolized the debate. Lula took the lead in accusing the president and was much more aggressive than the president, who limited himself to responding.

“Don’t keep lying. It’s bad for the age,” Bolsonaro said. “The one who lies is you, the king of fake news, of stupidity, of lying to Brazilian society,” Lula replied.

After clashing over the issue of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lula called Bolsonaro the “king of fake news” while the current president told him several times that the leftist is a “liar.”

The president defended himself against Lula’s accusations about the management of his government and targeted the state governments whom he accused of corruption in the purchase of vaccines.

Lula is the first, by lottery, to ask his opponent

Starting the face-to-face debate, with 15 minutes for each, Lula praised the projects created by their governments between 2003 and 2010. He spoke of programs such as ProUni and Fies, as well as the construction of federal universities, and then asked Bolsonaro how many educational institutions built in the last four years.

Bolsonaro replied that it was not the time to build universities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was not the time,” said the president.

The former president took the opportunity to remind his rival that he called the coronavirus “gripezinha” and accused him of negligence in dealing with the pandemic in Brazil.

In addition, Lula questioned him about the delay in the purchase of vaccines. “He carries the suffering of Brazilians on his shoulders,” she accused him.