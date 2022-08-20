Lula and Bolsonaro launch a campaign focused on terror and the hunt for the vote of the evangelists

Brazil this week entered a high-voltage electoral campaign, with the far-right Jair Bolsonaro and the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as protagonists of the most polarized presidential dispute in decades. (Florian Plaucheur/AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro began his re-election campaign in the place where he says he “reborn”. He put together his first official act for the elections of October 2 in the “exact spot” where he was stabbed in 2018: the corner of Halfeld and Batista de Oliveira streets, in the center of Juiz de Fora, the city of Minas Gerais. Former President Lula da Silva did in front of the Volkswagen factory in São Bernardo do Campoin the ABC region of São Paulo, where he began his trade union and political rise in the mid-1970s. pure symbolism to try to conquer an electorate that is going to have to choose again between chicken or pasta, strawberry or vanilla. two veterans who they represent the antipodes and that they do not end up convincing more than their unconditional or those who seek some economic or political gain. The rest will vote so that the other does not win.

The polls indicate that the electoral ammeter continues to give a clear advantage of 12/15 points to Lula, the leader of the PT. However, according to the Genial/Quaest survey, the distance was shortened with respect to the moment when the former president said that he would face the current one. In July 2021, 41% were willing to vote for Lula and 24% for Bolsonaro. Now, Lula’s advantage is smaller: 43% to 32%. The prestigious Datafolha gave more convincing numbers to Lula in July, 47% in the first round compared to 29% for Bolsonaro. We will have to wait for his new poll for this coming week.

The analysts of these pollsters also point out that Bolsonaro’s move with the increase in subsidies to the most needy did not have the effect he was looking for. Last month, his government approved a 41 billion reais ($7.7 billion) spending package that, through the end of the year, will increase monthly cash payments by 50%, up to 600 reais, for Aid Brazil (continuation of Bolsa Familia), in addition to creating fuel subsidies for truck and taxi drivers. For now, the distribution of money has not translated into voting intentions.

The inauguration of the new president of the Superior Electoral Court, Alexandre de Moraes, brought together former president Lula da Silva and the current one, Jair Bolsonaro, in the same room, but they never greeted each other. (Antonio AUGUSTO / TSE / AFP)

Everything indicates that the campaign will be centered on horror. Genial/What a brand that 45% of the electorate says they fear more the continuity of Bolsonaroseven points less than in June, and 40% responded that they are more afraid of the return of the PT, five points more than in June. This marks that the country is overturned in the enormous crack that politics crosses all over the planet. It also crosses the dividing lines of accumulated wealth like the rest of global human settlements. The Oxfam organization puts it this way: the richest 1% of Brazil concentrates 48% of all national wealth and the richest 10% keeps 74%”. According to the same source, between 2000 and 2016, the number of Brazilian billionaires had grown from 10 to 31, jointly owning a net worth of $81.56 billion. “After covid, surely that number has grown. A nation known for the creativity of its people, unfortunately, it was not we who invented the mobile phone, the lithium battery or quantum computing. In a country where there are millions of hungry, unemployed and illiterate people, the question is: How did these young people manage to raise so much money at a time when the same populist left and right ruled, which they now assure will remedy all ills?”, asks Marcelo Paixão, doctor in Sociology from IUPERJ, economist and professor at the University of Texas in an article he wrote in the prestigious Piauí magazine.

In recent months, several initiatives have been registered to break with the inevitability of having to vote for Lula or Bolsonaro. After stumbling into infighting, the democratic center MDB launched the senator from the state of Mato Grosso, Simone Tebet, as a presidential candidate, with Mara Gabrilli, from São Paulo, as its vice president. Obviously, they are betting on winning the votes of the female electorate, which represents 53% of the total number of people with the right to vote in Brazil and who, for the most part, say they are tired of bipolarity. They also appeal to the figure of inclusion through Mara, who was left quadriplegic after a traffic accident in 1994. The polls say that, if there is no change in the electoral mood, this feminist center-center would have a maximum of 8% of the votes.

And as is already known, beyond any electoral speculation, in Brazil there is always a clear winner, even if it does not appear on the ballots: the group of deputies and senators of the so-called Centrão, flexible enough to accommodate any government. The Centrão is the bloc of conservative parties that has dominated Brazilian politics since the return to democracy in 1989. It is not a formal bloc, with a program, but acts inside Congress exchanging parliamentary support for spaces in the management of the government and in the nation’s budget. The Centrão is today made up of 23 parties that account for 69% of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies and in the last elections for the state legislatures, it won 56% of the seats and 70% of the councilors and mayors in the elections. municipal.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, whispers in the ear of President Bolsonaro. He runs the powerful Centrão, the bloc of conservative parties that has dominated Brazilian politics since the return to democracy in 1989. / Ueslei Marcelino

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, the highest benchmark for the Centrão and a strategic ally of Bolsonaro, defines the bloc as the “moderating force”. Ironically, Lira’s party is called Progressistas and is a continuation of the Alianza Renovadora Nacional (ARENA), the electoral group created by the military dictatorship in the 1970s. Progressistas supported the governments of Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, of the Workers’ Party (PT), and in return he received the grand prize of several seats among the directors of Petrobras, Brazil’s key state-owned oil company. The political strategy of the Centrao is simple: guarantee political stability and avoid impeachment in exchange for a space in the government bureaucracy and access to public resources. The power within the power.

And the great elector will be the other powerful political-social-religious bloc made up of the evangelists. One out of every three Brazilians professes this religion and in the 513-seat Chamber of Deputies, evangelists occupy 116. Before voting on important laws, these legislators kneel in the chamber and pray for a few minutes. The rest of the deputies, including the openly atheists, are silent. They know that if they open their mouths, they will come down on them in their districts. In the previous election, seven out of ten evangelicals voted for Bolsonaro. But among his ranks there is still a significant number who believe that you always have to be on the side of the poorest and support Lula. The evangelist backbone is made up of black women and women from the lower social strata.

The evangelists do not form a party, not even a set of parties, they come to Congress through all the formations and there they get together to vote for or against certain initiatives. “What unites us are issues of values ​​and customs, such as the fight against abortion, against the legalization of drugs and in favor of the traditional family. These three themes, stronger. then there is also the ban on gambling”, explained in an interview with DW the deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante. This 47-year-old theologian, who was a preacher in the Argentine province of Santa Fe for eight years, is today the leader of the bloc.

Last Sunday service at the Assembly of God church in Rio de Janeiro. Both the Catholic Bolsonaro and the secular Lula know that without the evangelist votes they will not win the election. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Both the Catholic Bolsonaro and the secular Lula know that without the evangelist votes they do not reach the Planalto. And in their first acts they shamelessly launched themselves on the hunt for those who believe that “Brazil is above everything and God above all”. The current president put his wife, Michelle, at the forefront of this evangelical vote-fishing raid. And at the end of his speech full of biblical references, He asked those gathered to close their eyes to pray the Our Father. The preacher Cavalcante assures that “90% or 95% of us support the re-election of President Bolsonaro.”

Lula was not far behind. And he launched this offensive against his rival: “He is a Pharisee and he is trying to manipulate the good faith of evangelical men and women who go to church to discuss their faith, their spirituality. They keep trying to tell lies all the time. Lies about Lula, about Lula’s wife, about you, about the Indians”, shouted the former trade unionist. He is outraged because the hosts of his opponent released the fake news on social networks that if he comes to power he will close all the evangelical churches.

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva continues to lead all polls with at least a 12-point lead over Bolsonaro. 2022.REUTERS/Adriano Machado

And underneath these speeches is the latent tension that is making many in Brazil very nervous. Bolsonaro’s bases are very similar to those of Donald Trump and are already threatening to launch themselves to take over the other powers (the Congress, the Supreme Court, the electoral council) if they fail to recognize the re-election. To take some pressure off, on Tuesday, Lula and Bolsonaro were shown together (actually not very close and less in the same posed photo) at the inauguration of the new president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes. East defends the electronic voting system used in Brazil since 1996 and that it is highly criticized by Bolsonaro who prefers an election totally supervised by the Armed Forces because he assures that otherwise there will be fraud in favor of your opponent.

“We are one of the largest democracies in the world in terms of popular vote, we are among the four largest democracies in the world, but We are the only democracy in the world that discloses the electoral results on the same day with agility, security, competence and transparency.Moraes said. We will know if this will be the case, and if it will be accepted by all, after the very likely second round on October 30.

