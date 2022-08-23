Lula da Silva called for the holding of free elections and political alternation in Venezuela: “There is no irreplaceable president”

Lula da Silva dropped the possibility of a future for Venezuela without Chavismo. “I defend the alternation of power in Venezuela and in all countries. There is no irreplaceable president.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvacalled this Monday for the holding of free elections in Venezuela and a democratic alternation of power, like the one enjoyed by Brazil, alleging that “there is no irreplaceable president”.

“We have to treat Venezuela with respect and always wanting it to be as democratic as possible.”, expressed the candidate of the Workers’ Party. He advocated elections that are accepted by all political actors.

Lula da Silva dropped the possibility of a future for Venezuela without Chavismo. “I defend the alternation of power in Venezuela and in all countries. There is no irreplaceable president”, said the former president at an event in Sao Paulo.

However, Lula Da Silva added that he does not agree with Western countries recognizing the former president of the National Assembly and opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela.

Lula was jailed in 2018 for a bribery conviction and served 19 months in prison. He is adamant that he is innocent and asserted that the case against him was politically motivated.

His vision of Venezuela differs from that of his far-right rival and current president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonarowhich followed the United States in backing Guaidó and breaking diplomatic ties with the Maduro government.

Lula has been criticized for not rejecting human rights abuses in Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela. If he wins in October, he is expected to restore relations with Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, an ally of his Workers’ Party..

“Brazil will treat Venezuela with respect. I hope that the European Union treats Venezuela with respect and that the United States restores relations with Venezuela”, said the candidate of the left during the press conference with foreign journalists.

Lula Da Silva praised what he called the rapprochement between Washington and Caracas under the government of Joe Biden. “I hope it’s not just for the oil”, he added.

Meanwhile, the current president and candidate for re-election of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, declared in an interview that “does not close the doors to anyone” in South America and that, if re-elected, he will also maintain relations with leftist governments.

In August of last year, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva affirmed that the current president of the country, Jair Bolsonaro, “is worse” than his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro.

Lula made the statement during an interview with the radio Metropolis of Salvador, when he defended that the self-determination of peoples is something that “is not touched” and must be respected, without the interference of other countries, so it is up to each population to decide on their rulers.

“Each country takes care of its country. Let Maduro be what he wants, but who has to put him in or take him out is the people of Venezuela and not Bolsonaro, who is worse than Maduro”, asserted the former head of state. The statement marks a distancing of the former president from the dictatorship of Maduro, a former ally and whom Lula even asked to be recognized as the sole and legitimate president of Venezuela at the beginning of 2021.

“I do not defend the Venezuelan regime. I do not defend what Maduro does or what he fails to do. What I think is that the problem of Venezuela is a problem of the Venezuelans, it is not a problem of the North Americans”, he warned.

Brazil declared Venezuela in 2019 as a country in a situation of “serious and generalized violation of human rights”, which facilitated the granting of asylum status to some 50,000 Venezuelans who entered the country fleeing the economic, social, political and economic crisis. humanitarian campaign promoted by the Nicolás Maduro regime.

