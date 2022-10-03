Lula da Silva: “The second round will be the first opportunity to have a face-to-face debate with Bolsonaro” REUTERS/Carla Carniel

The candidate for the presidency of Brazil, Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silvaassured that as of this Monday the campaign will begin for the second round on October 30.

Lula insisted that the results of this first round represent an opportunity for face-to-face discussion with the candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro.

“The fight continues until the final victory,” said the former president after knowing the results of the first electoral round.

“We have to convince Brazilian society of what we are proposing. The fight continues until the final victory. We hope to have your support”, she sentenced.

Brazil to the second round in the presidential elections REUTERS/Mariana Greif

In a disputed definition, the former president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvawas imposed in the first round of the presidential elections by 4 points over the current head of state, Jair Bolsonaro, but did not reach the 50% required by law and there will be ballotage next October 30.

The results were surprising since practically all the polls showed a much more comfortable difference in favor of the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT). Several pollsters even showed a resounding victory in the first round.

News in Development…