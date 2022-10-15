Lula vs. Bolsonaro: the latest polls for the ballotage in Brazil

(Infographic: Marcelo Regalado)

15 days to go second electoral tour in Brazil between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva y Jair Bolsonaro. And, to the rhythm of the electoral campaign, Brazilian pollsters update their investigations week after week.

Looking at their performance in the first round, the consultants fine-tune their methodology so as not to fail. It is that on the eve of the vote on October 2, the former leftist president surpassed Bolsonaro in the polls by a margin of up to 14 percentage points in voting intentions. But the difference at the polls was significantly less: Lula garnered 48.4%, within the margin of error, while the far-right president achieved 43.2%, far from the maximum of 37% attributed in the previous months by well-known institutes. trajectory.

In the last 24 hours they met four polls facing the ballotage of Brazil.

According to the pollster Datasheet, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) continues to lead with 49% of the total votes, compared to 44% of the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The institute listened to 2,898 people in 180 cities, from Thursday (13) to Friday (14), in a survey commissioned by Folha and TV Globo registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number BR-01682/2022.

There is 1% undecided and 5% white and null. A week ago, the politician had 49%, the president 43%, 2% did not know who to vote for and 6% would not elect anyone.

With the margin of error, Lula may have between 47% and 51% of the total vote, which includes null, blank and undecided votes. Bolsonaro, from 42% to 46%.

Former Brazilian President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a campaign event in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil, October 14, 2022 (REUTERS)

The survey of Research Institute of Paranácarried out with face-to-face interviews and released yesterday, shows the former president Lula with 51.9% of valid voting intentions (when blanks, null and undecided are excluded), and the president Bolsonaro with 48.1%.

The poll commissioned by Progressistas, a party that is part of Bolsonaro’s coalitionhas a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points plus or minus.

This was the first poll by Paraná Research for the second round of the race for the Presidential Palace. The institute heard from 2,020 voters between October 8 and 12. The survey is registered with the TSE under number BR-08438/2022.

According to the research of future intelligence, commissioned by the Modal bank, disclosed on Friday 14, Lula da Silva has 46.9% of the total voting intentions and President Jair Bolsonaro, 46.5%,

By the poll’s margin of error, which is 2.2 percentage points higher or lower, there could be a technical tie between the candidates.

Jair Bolsonaro in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais State, Brazil, October 14, 2022 (REUTERS)

The survey report did not include the official estimate of the valid votes, that is, without counting the blank and invalid votes (which is the count used by the Superior Electoral Court to declare the winner, since the blank and invalid votes are not counted). count). Only the percentage of total votes has been revealed.

For the survey, 2,000 people were interviewed between October 3 and 4, using the CATI (computer-assisted telephone interview) method. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points for a confidence level of 95%. The survey was registered in the Superior Electoral Court with the number BR-06280/2022

Lastly, the investigation of Atlas Institutecontracted by Intel and also disclosed yesterday, shows that the former president would triumph in the second round of elections with the 52,4% of valid voting intentions while the president would obtain 47.6%.

The margin of error for this research is one percentage point or so. This is the institute’s first survey for the second round.

The Atlas survey is carried out with random collection through an electronic questionnaire and with subsequent stratification of the sample results “according to the characteristics of the national electorate,” explains the research record available on the TSE website.

The survey collected 4,500 interviews through a structured questionnaire on the web in 1,483 municipalities from October 8 to 12. The confidence level, according to the institute, is 95%. The survey was registered with the TSE under number BR-06012/2022.

