Lulu Wang Short Film for Chinese New Year Shot on Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple tapped director Lulu Wang to showcase the cinematic options of the tech firm’s newest iPhone.

Wang, who wrote and directed 2019 function movie “The Farewell,” directed a brand new quick for Apple in celebration of Chinese New Year, “Nian,” which places a recent twist on a well known Chinese folktale. (Watch above or at this hyperlink.) The 11-minute movie was directed by Wang and her group from “The Farewell” and shot on an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple, which simply reported a blowout vacation 2020 quarter with a file $65.6 billion in iPhone gross sales, has touted the iPhone 12 Pro fashions as one of the best smartphone it’s ever made for filmmakers. They’re the primary iPhones that may file HDR video in Dolby Imaginative and prescient, in addition to present the flexibility to edit 4K video at as much as 60 frames per second straight on the cellphone. In the course of the launch occasion final fall, Apple confirmed a 60-second movie shot in HDR video with Dolby Imaginative and prescient on an iPhone 12 Pro by Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki (watch at this hyperlink.)

With the discharge of the iPhone 12, Apple gross sales in Larger China soared to an all-time excessive of $21.3 billion for December 2020 quarter — and with the promotional quick “Nian,” Apple’s fourth annual Chinese New York movie, the tech large desires to maintain the momentum going.

Wang and her crew labored on “Nian” remotely within the U.S. with a mirror crew on the bottom in China due to COVID journey restrictions. The group used the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s Dolby Imaginative and prescient, low-light, ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens, stabilization and time-lapse options. The manufacturing featured hard-to-shoot evening scenes and scenes set inside a cave, the place area and lighting have been restricted.

“Nian” tells the story of a courageous younger lady’s dedication to search out — and confront — the broadly feared Nian beast. When she comes nose to nose with him, she discovers that Nian is in no way terrifying and the 2 strike up a good looking friendship based mostly on acceptance.

“It’s actually thrilling that we now have this chance to retell this historical story, to seize these extremely cinematic photos with the iPhone, this very versatile gadget,” Wang stated in a behind-the-scenes function accompanying the movie. She stated the “Nian” group had “a whole lot of enjoyable simply attempting to determine the place else can we stick the cellphone so we will get angles and views which are just a bit bit extra distinctive.”

“We thought, ‘Oh, why don’t we simply put the cellphone within the Nian’s mouth?’ I believe the dimensions of it permits us to get all types of cool, specialty pictures that might be a lot tougher to get with the normal digicam,” Wang stated.

Wang, whose mother and father emigrated from China to the U.S. when she was 6, added, “As a toddler, my mother and father wished me to go additional than they’ve ever gone. And but there’s additionally this worry that I used to be going into the unknown, and so I wished to convey that theme into this movie.”

“Nian” was produced by Iconoclast in affiliation with Apple advert company TBWAMedia Arts Lab (Shanghai). The movie options an unique rating by Alex Weston.

Apple’s earlier movies marking the Chinese New Year are “Daughter” (2020), “The Bucket” (2019) and “Three Minutes” (2018).

Watch the behind-the-scenes clip of the making of Wang’s “Nian”: