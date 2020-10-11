Lumière Festival Opens On Site As Lyon Moves To Maximum Alert

“Ouf!” – “Phew!” in French: the sigh of reduction was the primary phrase to seem within the inaugural clip on the opening ceremony of Lyon’s Lumière Festival, which kicked off on Saturday night time as town was placed on most alert amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Whereas attendance numbers are restricted, cinemas stay open in France and the pageant will have the ability to go forward as deliberate.

Led by Thierry Frémaux, who can be head of the Cannes Festival, it is among the world’s main traditional movie occasions, which celebrates each heritage cinema and extra up to date works. Amongst these, audiences will have the ability to uncover a minimum of 23 premieres initially meant to be screened in Cannes earlier than the pageant was cancelled within the wake of the worldwide lockdown.

This yr’s opening ceremony, which usually takes locations earlier than a full home of greater than 5,000 folks in Lyon’s abattoir-turned-concert corridor Tony Garnier, was a muted, virtually intimate affair, with out the standard sparkle and glitz.

Chatting with a crowd of a thousand – according to regulation – Frémaux advised them that this was the yr they’d deliberate to have fun the 125th anniversary of the Cinematograph, which was invented in Lyon by the Lumière brothers. “However,” he stated, “we couldn’t have chosen a worst yr… even the warfare didn’t shut down the cinema theaters. Nor the eating places and bars, for that matter!” He reminded the viewers that cinemas reopened in France on June 20 however have remained closed elsewhere. “You hear so much in regards to the demise of cinema lately,” he stated, “however we don’t consider it.”

It’s not the primary time the pageant director has expressed this view, likening cinema to soccer, saying crowds will return to the stadiums in the end, as they’ll to the massive display screen. “It’s a must to put on a masks in cinema theaters, it’s a place the place folks really feel secure and they’re returning,” he added.

Echoing Frémaux, a clip of an interview with Jean-Pierre Dardenne, who’s being awarded this yr’s Lumière Prize alongside along with his brother Luc, was proven on the massive display screen behind him: “With out the gaze of others, cinema doesn’t exist”, stated the Belgian director.

A stellar turnout of celebrities attended the ceremony, solely eradicating their face masks to permit photographers to take a couple of photographs, earlier than changing them and taking their seats. Amongst them, Oliver Stone might be exhibiting a newly-restored model of “Born on the Fourth of July” and presenting his memoir “Chasing the Gentle” in Lyon.

Actor-turned-director Viggo Mortensen, Danish director Thomas Vinterberg (“Festen”) and actor Mads Mikkelsen had been there, too. They’re presenting, respectively, their Cannes chosen movies, “Falling” and “Drunk”, for which Mikkelsen picked up greatest actor on the San Sebastian Festival final month. Different visitors of honor embody Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher, whose newest quick “An Agricultural Prayer”, a collaborative work with French artist JR which has been described as a peasant homily, was screened on the opening ceremony.

French director Ladj Ly, whose “Les Misérables” has picked up quite a few awards together with final yr’s Jury Prize in Cannes, Vincent Lindon, Lucas Belvaux, Emmanuelle Devos, Tony Gatlif and French singer-songwriter-director Abd al Malik additionally attended the ceremony.

There have been not one of the traditional speeches this yr – the one two visitors Frémaux invited on stage to talk had been Jacques and Stéphane Audiard, the son and grandson of legendary French screenwriter and movie director Michel Audiard, whose centenary is being celebrated all through the Lumière pageant.

Additionally invited to the stage, British musician and composer Steve Nieve performed a 10-minute piano tribute to Ennio Morricone, who might be remembered on the pageant together with Tonie Marshall and Michel Piccoli. Frémaux additionally made particular point out of former HFPA president Lorenzo Soria, who handed away earlier this yr.

By the use of a conclusion, Frémaux beckoned his twenty-or-so visitors to affix him on stage for the normal official opening line of the pageant, which they’re requested to learn out loud, in unison and in French – leading to a joyous cacophony which by no means fails to make the gang snort. Whereas restricted, it was a heat and enthusiastic crowd, which readily answered Frémaux’s calls to ship loud applause all through the ceremony in honor of this yr’s visitors.

The opening ceremony wrapped up with the screening of a recent restoration by Gaumont of Georges Lautner’s black and white traditional “Les Tontons Flingueurs” (“Crooks in Clover,” 1963).

Lyon’s Lumière Festival runs from Oct. 10 via Oct. 18, with the World Traditional Movie Market, the MIFC, happening Oct. 13-Oct. 16.