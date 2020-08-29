Lungs transplant for the first time in the country, Kovid-19 patient got lung like this, know

Chennai; Doctors at MGM Healthcare, a multi-specialty hospital in Chennai, have transplanted the langs of a patient suffering from a corona. With this, a bilateral / double-lung transplant was performed for the first time in Asia. Hospital surgeons performed a double-lung transplant on a corona-infected patient, who was brought from Delhi. Also Read – Corona moved towards village in Bihar, 1998 new patients found, 674 people dead so far

These lungs were donated by a 34-year-old man, who was declared brain dead at the Apollo Gleneagles Global Hospital on Thursday after suffering from brain hemorrhage. He had also donated his heart, liver and skin. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Supreme Court said, Corona cannot postpone elections in Bihar

On January 12, 2014, a woman also needed a pair of hands after losing her hands in an accident at Ghatkopar railway station. The hands donated to him were nothing less than a boon. A lung transplant was performed on both sides of the Kovid patient under the leadership of Dr. KR Balakrishnan, director of the Heart and Lung Transplant Program at MGM Healthcare Hospital. Also Read – Alert: Corona victims can be found again after 2 months of recovery, shocking disclosure in research

Doctor Balakrishnan said that it is commendable that the doctors decided to do the transplant.

The hospital said in a statement that the 48-year-old man’s lungs were severely affected by corona virus fibrosis and as his oxygen supply decreased, a hospital in Ghaziabad put him on a ventilator and later the ECMO ) Placed on. He was brought to Chennai on 20 July.

Lungs were donated to the donated organs by Global Hospital Chennai, heart, lungs, kidneys and skin were donated to various hospitals in the city. His hands were applied to Monika More, a Mumbai-based young woman who was using prosthetic hands, and now the pair of both hands would be able to find the original hands pair if the operation was successful. Heart and lung transplant surgery was done at MGM Healthcare.