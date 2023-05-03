Lupin Season 1 Part 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Assane Diop, the classy gentleman thief, will return to our screens on this very day, so Lupin lovers, get ready.

The Lupin Part 3 release date was revealed by Netflix on April 20, 2023, firstly in a mysterious video sent on Twitter followed by in an unveiling of the brand-new poster.

The announcement does imply that fans are now aware the length of the wait will be, after a massive gap after the publication of Part 2 in June 2021, even if the release date remains a ways off.

Because a trailer as well as first-look photo were released as a component of Netflix’s tudum occasion back in September 2022, we already have a general idea of what to expect.

We got our first glimpse of Omar Sy’s Assane in Lupin Part 3 in the trailer that was made available as part of Tudum, and it seems that he wants a new beginning.

He’s still mostly on run from the police, however, so it’s clear it won’t be simple to leave his past and France behind.

Created by George Kay with François Uzan, Lupin is one of the most well-known French mystery/thriller streaming television shows. It has recently gained popularity among fans.

The series became the most viewed non-English series on Netflix after its first month, which saw over 70 million households watch it.

Martin Jaubert, Nathan Franck, and Isabelle Degeorges are the show’s executive producers. The program’s production company is Gaumont Television.

Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Vincent Londez, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, and a host of other notable and skilled entertainers are featured in Lupin.

Three episodes made up the first season of Lupin. The first season’s first two halves each included five episodes.

The first series of Lupin currently contains 10 episodes. On January 8, 2021, the first portion debuted, and on June 11, 2021, the second part was made available.

Lupin Season 1 Part 3 Release Date

The first season of Lupin was split into two parts, each of which debuted on 8 January 2021 and 11 June 2021, correspondingly. There were a total of five programmes in both segments.

Within a short period of time, Lupin Season 1 rose to the top of the television ratings. On Rotten Tomatoes, Lupin Season 1 now has a 98% approval rating.

As a result, Netflix made the decision to offer a new episode of the initial season, which will premiere shortly. The third part’s release date has not yet been specified by the film’s creators, nevertheless.

The third installment of Lupin Season 1 is anticipated to have the same amount of episodes as the first two seasons.

Lupin Season 1 Part 3 Cast

For Lupin Season 1, Part 3, the casts from the previous parts are anticipated to return. They include Omar Sy as Assane Diop, Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, Ludmilla Makowski as young Claire, Mamadou Haidara as young Assane Diop, Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini, Léa Bonneau as young Juliette Pellegrini, Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini, Nicole Garcia as Anne Pellegrini, Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Feral, Fargass Assandé as Babakar Diop, Adrian Valli de Villebonne as young Benjamin Ferel, and many more are there.

Lupin Season 1 Part 3 Trailer

Lupin Season 1 Part 3 Plot

The Assane family closed the second chapter of Lupin with a scenario that detailed the protagonist character’s interaction with Pellegrini. There are still a lot more fights to be fought since this isn’t the conclusion of the narrative.

Omay Sy said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that there will be a lot of surprises in the next episodes.

According to Sy, everything would rely on Pellegrini’s outcome and the challenges he would face going forward, in addition to everyone else.

There are still some unanswered issues at the conclusion of Episode 10 since this isn’t the end of the story and he hasn’t finished all of his job.

Several events have increased the excitement. A battle between Lupin and Sherlock Holmes, which George Kay alluded to in another interview, would undoubtedly add some fresh excitement to the programme.

Kay disclosed to Radio Times that Holmes appeared in several of Maurice Leblanc’s Arsene Lupin novels.

However, in the remaining books, it was changed to Herlock Sholmes, and Arthur Conan Doyle refused to use the character in any other context.

He made a few remarks on the possibility of Herlock Sholmes joining the Lupin universe.

The clash, which might bring new characters and a fresh, exciting plotline, is eagerly anticipated by audiences.

As previously indicated, Part 2 ended with Hubert Pellegrini being placed in custody, the late Babakar being exonerated, and Assane being exonerated as well of murder.

But that does not suggest the story is over; in the concluding scene of Part 2, Assane said a tearful goodbye to Claire and his young son Raoul while being pursued by the police.

Therefore, Part 3 would probably begin with Assane on the the run, as the trailer appears to confirm, and possibly facing a new nemesis.

Although Dumont, Pellegrini’s inside man to the department, has been exposed and the police possess a recording of his admission, it may not be wise to rule him out just yet. It’s also possible that he has additional connections that we are unaware of that might assist him get out of this jam.

George Kay revealed in January that Part 3 would have “more conflicts that complications” and that Omar Sy would be “really involved” in directing Assane’s course.

When it comes for the scripts and Assane’s journey through those storylines, the writer noted, “He’s really active and really sharp.”

Additionally, Kay disclosed to Metro which Part 3 would function as a sort of series relaunch. According to him, “Part 3 will be a new beginning with new characters, keeping most of the current cast but adding an additional location of characters.”

“Even though he will continue to be a significant, emotional support in his memory for Assane, it won’t be centred on Babaker.” It won’t be as focused on Pellegrini and will consist of various material.