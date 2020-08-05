Lupine launches Kovid-19 drug ‘Covihalt’ in India, know the price of a pill

new Delhi: The pharmaceutical major Lupine on Wednesday launched Favipiravir with the brand name ‘Kovihalt’ to treat mild and less severe patients of Kovid-19. Its one tablet has been priced at Rs 49. Also Read – US will give this dangerous weapon to India, tensions will increase between China and US

Before that, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has also launched Favipiravir under the brand name "Flugard". He has kept the price of one tablet at Rs 35.

In regulatory information sent to the stock markets, Lupine said that Favipiravir has received permission from the Drug Controller General of India for use in emergencies.

It states that the amount of drug in covihalt has been developed keeping in mind the convenience of administration. He said that this drug will be available in the form of a strip of 10 tablets in the form of 200 mg tablet. The price of each pill has been kept at Rs 49.

Rajiv Sibal, President of Lupine’s India Regional Formulation (IRF), said that the company would be able to take advantage of the experience it has in the field of rapidly spreading infection diseases like tapetic. It will be able to ensure Kovihalt’s reach across the country due to its strong distribution network and workforce working in the field.

