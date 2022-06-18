Luuk de Jong will not play for Toluca, assured David Medrano

Luuk de Jong would have denied interest in reaching Mexico (Photo: Pablo Morano/REUTERS)

One of the most attractive names that has resonated in the transfer market ahead of the start of the Liga MX Opening 2022 tournament is that of Luke deJong. Various sources have disclosed the alleged interest of the Red Devils del Toluca for taking over the services of the Dutchman and have even taken the agreement for granted. Nevertheless, David Medrano assured that the gunner will not reach Mexican soccer.

Through his verified Twitter account, the journalist and reporter from Aztec Sports assured that the two sports institutions involved, as well as the brother of Frenkie De Jong they had agreed to a contract to place the forward’s fate in the State of Mexico. Nevertheless, the player would have taken a step back despite the supposed progress in the negotiations.

“De Jong will not come to TolucaThe player has already informed the Choriceros that he will not come to Mexico. The problem is that Toluca has a contract signed by Sevilla and the player himself”posted on his verified Twitter account, @medranoazteca.

The sporting situation of the Dutchman was one of the factors that brought him closer to the Mexican team. Though your letter belongs to the Sevilla team, in the last tournament he found himself on loan with FC Barcelona. However, his future is uncertain, since the Catalan club did not exercise the purchase option, but the Sevillian coach, Julen Lopetegui did not consider it for his sports planning either.

In that sense, the only option for the 31-year-old striker became leave the Sevillian team on loan or in definitive purchase. Given the situation, the team from Mexico sought to interfere with the world teams interested in their services. Even Francisco Suinaga, executive president of Club Deportivo Toluca confirmed the interest, as well as the beginning of the negotiation.

According to the portal Transfermarktthe current player value is about €4 million, namely, MXN 86 million 130 thousand about. On the other hand, according to the newspaper Brandwith the interest of various clubs and in order to make the most profit possible, the Seville team would have set the price of their departure at €6 millionabout MXN 129 million 194 thousand.

Another factor that would distance De Jong from Liga MX is his evident interest in continuing to play in Europe. According to the Spanish newspaper, one of his priorities before Toluca would be to return to his country to be part of the PSV Eindhoven, where it has been erected as an idol. However, he left open the possibility of reaching the American continent if the team is able to offer him an attractive financial offer.

In his most recent season as a culé, Luuk de Jong managed to play 21 matches in the Spanish league, as well as four more in the Europa League, one in the Spanish Super Cup and three more in the UEFA Champions League. Throughout the stay he got pierce the nets only six timesalthough these goals served for the Blaugrana team to rescue vital victories and draws.

His presentation poster, as well as the goalscoring instinct that he has come to demonstrate at various times in his career, made him an ideal candidate for command the attack of the Devils. However, it was not the only option since the Mexican board of directors also showed interest in incorporate Edinson Cavani, but they gave up due to the high cost of their signing.

