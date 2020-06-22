Luxbox Acquires Kad Merad Starrer ‘Playback’ – Variety

Kad Merad, star of Dany Boon’s “Welcome to the Sticks,” the highest-grossing movie of all time in France, will star in Stéphane Berthomieux’s “Playback,” which has been picked up for worldwide gross sales by Paris-based Luxbox.

Produced by director Mathieu Demy, whose credit embody Salma Hayek-starrer “Americano” and TV sequence “The Bureau,” “Playback,” the fiction function debut of documentarian Berthomieux. Pic co-stars Déborah François, star of Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne’s Palme d’Or successful “The Baby,” and Geraldine Chaplin.

Variety has additionally had unique entry to the movie’s poster.

Co-written by Demy and Berthomieux, “Playback” begins on the day of Dean Martin’s dying, when Daniel, a French crooner, decides to promote his classic American automotive to go to Los Angeles for the funeral of his idol. Witnessing the demolition of Las Vegas’ Sands Lodge — the last word image of his Dean Martin-esque fantasy — Daniel kills off his beloved crooner persona, returns to France, and finds himself compelled, despite himself, to face a rebirth when his organic daughter walks again into his life to confront her father.

Scheduled to shoot late 2020 and mixing music and cinema as a backdrop, “Playback” activates “the seek for id, remembrance, filiation, redemption, and a fascination for the Golden Age of Hollywood,” mentioned Berthomieux.

“I met Stéphane Berthomieux 5 years in the past. I used to be instantly struck by his screenplay’s authentic pollen, its melancholic and humorous nuances and its trans-Atlantic dimension,” mentioned producer Demy.

“Having Kad Merad on board will draw the eye of distributors who admire his monumental vary as an actor and his excessive recognition scores with worldwide audiences,” added Luxbox founding companions Fiorella Moretti and Hédi Zardi.