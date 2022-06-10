Luxurious hotels, paradisiacal beaches and “chopped” in Argentina: the vacations of the players of the National Team

The members of the campus took the opportunity to take a vacation after the June window (Photo: Reuters)

The recent international window once again had a positive balance for Lionel Scaloni and their leaders. The 3-0 win over Italia in the stadium Wembley to win the Final and the resounding 5-0 against Estonia to close the tour were the last commitments of the members of the Argentine team before traveling around the world to enjoy the holidays of the European calendar. With Greece as the favorite destination of several of the footballers, the representatives of the Scaloneta rest with their loved ones.

La Pulga was one of those who decided to return to Argentina after the match in which he scored five goals for the first time with the shirt of the Albiceleste. sheltered in his Rosario native, was invited to the leadership leprosy to go to Parque Independencia to see the team on the pitch Javier Sanguinetti compared to San Lorenzo. Although it did not come out publicly that Leo has accepted or rejected the answer, expectations are in the air and the presidential box is available for 10.

At the local level they were also Angel Di Maria y Leonard Paredes. The Video visited the restaurant Maximilian Rodriguez with whom he took a photo for social networks and thanked for the great attention he had in the establishment. As for the brand midfielder, he received a plaque at the Bombonera last Sunday against Arsenal, he played paddle tennis with Diego Schwartzman in Buenos Aires, he exchanged a PSG shirt for a racket and this same Thursday it was shown at the Ezeiza property of the AFA to continue with its recovery.

Former Boca and current PSG, Leandro Paredes, received a plaque prior to the duel against Arsenal (Fotobaires)

Walls with Diego Schwartzman

Another who was also in his homeland was Germán Pezzella who got together with Leonardo Ponziowith whom he was a partner during his time at River Plate, to eat a barbecue and clear his mind. Joaquin Correafor his part, was another who grabbed the paddle paddle and shared a match with Esteban Cambiasso on Argentine soil.

Already in European territory, there was a common denominator in several of the members: Nicolas Tagliafico, Nahuel Molina Lucero and Guido Rodriguez. With videos of the paradisiacal beaches that overlook the Mediterranean Sea, each one showed the luxurious hotels. But beyond vacation location sharing, no image appeared in which you see them all together as usually happens in each of the summer holidays.

Nicholas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez y Paulo Dybala they selected other beaches around the world and did not forget to share it on their profiles. Exequiel Palacios he was the only one who was faithful to football and appeared in a photo with his neighborhood friends playing a game on a synthetic grass pitch.

THE BEST PHOTOS AND VIDEOS OF ARGENTINE HOLIDAYS

Paulo Dybala enjoys his mini vacation with his partner Oriana Sabatini

Argentina National Team Players Holidays



Lionel Messi stopped his vehicle and signed autographs for the fans who waited for him outside his home in Funes. The excitement of the fans

Nicolas Tagliafico went to Greece

Di María visited Maxi Rodríguez’s restaurant

The meeting of Germán Pezzella and Leonardo Ponzio

Exequiel Palacios played a game with friends

Lisandro Martínez on vacation on a beach

Nicolás Otamendi was another of those who chose the sand to rest

Joaquín Correa also played paddle tennis in his free time

Guido Rodríguez went to Greece and rode a quad

The story of Rodrigo De Paul with Tini Stoessel

