Luxury assistance from Montiel, exquisite definition from Lamela: Sevilla’s goal with an Argentine accent against Real Madrid

* The great Argentine connection in the Sevilla goal

Gonzalo Montiel y Erik Lamela stood out in the Sevilla Despite the 3-1 loss against Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for date 11 of La Liga de España. The Argentines had a brilliant connection to mark the transitory equality that it did not reach anyway.

The victory of Merengue ante Barcelona the last weekend was already left behind in the mentality of those led by Carlo Ancelotti who faced this duel with their gala team, although with the absence of their main figure. Karim Benzema He did not participate in the meeting because he could not complete the previous training.

Luka Modric He was in charge of opening the account for a team that has not yet lost in the 16 games played this season with a total of 14 wins and 2 draws. After this goal, the first half did not stand out for emotions, but for the strong leg. Two cautioned in the visit and one in the White House to go to the locker room with a brief result. The return to the field of play brought with it the most colorful action of the duel with Montiel y coverslip as protagonists.

8 minutes into the last part, the soccer player born in the Buenos Aires town of Gonzalez Catan he grabbed the ball in the last 25 meters of the field, went from the right wing to the center and placed a great slap pass with the rival defense in the middle of the exit. More attentive than his opponents, the former Roma man swooped diagonally into the play.

On entering the area, Thibaut Courtois He went out to bail out and the striker was not nervous. He defined with another slap shot with his left boot to surprise the Belgian goalkeeper. Likewise, the ball did not seem to be destined for the goal, but the deflection in Courtois was crucial to produce an effect impossible for the defender to counter Dani Carvajalwho did not get to clear it.

This was one of the two arrivals under the three sticks that Sevilla registered in an entire game that had to suffer the power of the European champion even without the presence of his Ace of spades. The Italian coach ended up unlocking the duel in the Spanish capital with the entry of Lucas Vazquez. At 31 of the complement, Carvajal He gave up his place and, three minutes later, the goal of the Spanish footballer came to return to the front in the result.

In a state of bewilderment, Federico Valverde gave another a knockout blow to the goal defended by the Moroccan Bono. Nine minutes from regulation time, the Birdie he converted his sixth goal in the tournament and is the team’s top scorer in the Spanish La Liga. His appearance resolved a match that had been complicated by the great action orchestrated between two players who have come to wear the shirt of the Argentine national team.

The Argentine coach, Jorge Sampaoli, suffered his first defeat in his second cycle at the helm of the Sevillian team. He is in 15th place with 10 points, two units ahead of Girona, the last team to be relegated to the second division. Until this duel, the technician accumulated three draws and one victory. His next game will be this Tuesday from 3:45 p.m. (Argentine time) against Copenhagen for the fifth date of group G of the UEFA Champions League with the sole premise of winning to dream of qualifying for the next instance.

on the opposite sidewalk, Real Madrid continues its sweeping pace. The last winner of the Champions League is the undisputed leader of the tournament, accumulating 31 out of 33 possible points and is the highest scoring team in the championship. This Tuesday he will have to travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig from 4 pm for the fifth day of group F with the need to achieve a victory that will ensure him the first place in the area.

THE BEST ACTIONS OF REAL MADRID-SEVILLA

