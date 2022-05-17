Luxury in one of the goals, applause, autograph marathon in the middle of the game and tears: this was Dybala’s farewell to the Juventus public

Paulo Dybala He played his last home game with the Juventus and he said goodbye to the public being the protagonist since he participated in the two goals of the tie (2-2) of his team on the Lazioin the duel played in Turin on date 37 of the A league. The Cordovan striker was very active and was one of the stars of his team that will finish fourth in the season, ensuring a place in the next Champions League.

From the start, the Vecchia Signora showed their credentials to keep the three points and after nine minutes they took the lead thanks to a play in which the native of Laguna Larga made a dribble that ended on the side and from there the first goal was born through a header Dusan Vlahovic, who celebrated by making the gesture of the mask, which is a hallmark of Dybala. The Serbian striker hugged the Argentine in celebration.

With the advantage, the local team controlled the actions and before the end of the first half they were able to widen the differences. The play again had Dybala as the protagonist who accelerated from his field through the right sector, put a taco between two rivals for John William Square and the Colombian attended Alvaro Moratawho then nailed it at an angle.

* Dybala’s emotion after the match

Paulo, 29, came to Calcio a decade ago from Instituto, a team in which he was a figure in the First National in the season that Gloria was the protagonist and fought for one of the promotions that remained in the hands of River Plate. He first played for Palermo and then, in 2015, Juve bought him for 32 million euros and won 12 club titles in which he played 292 games, scored 115 goals and provided 48 assists. After the meeting, he was given a farewell together with Giorgio Chiellini and the Argentine broke down in tears.

The skilled left-hander would continue his career at Inter and everything would be given for him to sign a three-year contract with the Neroazzurra entity, which in the current financial year is fighting to repeat the Scudetto achieved in 2020/2021 and disputes that possibility against its classic rival , Milan, who leads with a two-point advantage in the absence of a date for the end.

In the 77th minute came the most emotional moment of the night as Dybala was replaced and first received the hug of all his teammates and then the applause and cheers of the Juve supporters. At that moment the cameras captured the soccer player’s partner, Oriana Sabatini. Already in the substitute bench area he was greeted by the coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Paulo Dybala broke down in the dismissal after the game (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

However, the night was not perfect for Dybala and company as the Roman team ended up equalizing with goals from Alex Sandro (’51 against) and from Sergej Milinkovic-Savicin the sixth additional minute.

Paulo announced his departure from Juventus with a emotional letter that he published on his social networks in which he confessed: “I thought we would be together for more years.” He still has one game left that will be on the last date, away against Fiorentina.

On the other hand, Dybala has just been summoned again for the Argentine team for the next match that will be on June 1 in the so-called “Finalissima” against Italy, the clash that will bring together the current champions of South America and Europe and that It will be played on June 1 at Wembley. It will be an expected duel against an Old World power for the cast he directs Lionel Scaloni.

The Cordovan was present at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which he played 22 minutes in the loss against Croatia 0-3. He hopes to maintain a good level next season and be able to be in the squad for Qatar 2022.

