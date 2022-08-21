Lying down belly up is an extreme pleasure for dogs

Dogs often lie on their backs for the sheer joy of doing so, especially when they are about to take a nap (Getty)

More than once, some absent-minded and not very suitable tutor in matters of the animal world, seeing a dog lying on its back and motionless, may have thought that it was dead.

It can even go so far as to call unanswered until touching the supposedly deceased on the belly, the character slowly opens his eyes, licks his teeth as a sign of gratitude for the caress, gives a huge yawn and falls asleep again, so quietly

Many people have experienced similar moments of panic as many animals do indeed die belly up.

Another reason dogs lie on their backs is to sunbathe (Getty)

Nevertheless, dogs, most of the time, lie on their backs for the sheer pleasure of doing so, especially when they are about to take a nap .

It is a posture that indicates that they are safe and very happy with life. A dog that sleeps on its back really feels comfortable and very safe.

It is very difficult to estimate the sense of personal security that inspires dogs to assume this position. The belly is its softest and most vulnerable part. Therefore, the natural propensity is to keep it hidden and hidden.

The times they lie on their backs, without doing it to rest, is when they try to appease another dog (or person) showing how helpless they are or when they feel so safe and at peace, forgetting all about their instinctive fear.

When a dog turns his back to a person, it is usually because he asks for love and attention (Getty)

Once dogs feel confident enough to lie on their backs, they discover many good reasons to do so.

In the hot season, for example, it is common for dogs to lie down on their backs like a way to control temperature. They huddle together to keep warm and stretch out to cool off.

Dogs have less hair and more nerve endings in their bellies, so exposing their bellies to the air probably feels very nice.

Another reason dogs lie on their backs is to take sun. Aside from their nose or nose, their belly is the only place that is not covered in thick fur.

Once dogs feel safe enough to lie on their backs, they discover many good reasons to do so (Getty)

Dogs don’t think about sunburn, and sensation of direct sun is pleasant. Lastly, many dogs lie on their backs because they know it will get attention.

When they have reason to think they’ll soon get a caress on their bellies, or hoping to entice someone to give them one, they will most likely turn on their backs, spread their legs apart, and put their bellies in the most “petting” position.

When a dog turns his back in front of a person, it is usually because he is asking for love and attention. . If he gets a tummy rub in doing so, he’ll be smart enough to do it again soon.

*Prof. Dr. Juan Enrique Romero @drromerook is a veterinarian. Specialist in University Education. Master in Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology. Former Director of the School Hospital for Small Animals (UNLPam). University Professor in several Argentine universities. International speaker.

