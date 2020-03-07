Lyle Schwartz, Top Madison Avenue Buyer, Departs GroupM

Lyle Schwartz, certainly one of Madison Avenue’s most influential executives, has left the company the place he helped information technique for a few years – the most recent departure of a senior government from WPP’s massive GroupM media-buying operation over the course of the previous a number of months.

In a quick interview, Schwartz mentioned he was leaving after 37 years of working for GroupM and a few of its predecessors. “After a time period, I’ll reassess alternatives within the trade, or not, relying on what folks could also be in search of and what I need to do,” he mentioned.

“Lyle Schwartz will probably be leaving the corporate,” GroupM mentioned in an announcement. “We want him the easiest in his future endeavors and thank him for his many contributions to our firm, our tradition, our folks, and our purchasers.” Representatives of GroupM didn’t reply instantly to follow-up queries.

Promoting Age beforehand reported his departure.

Schwartz was named president of funding at GroupM in 2016, changing one other veteran, Rino Scanzoni. The 2 performed an instrumental function in 2007 in pushing the TV trade to undertake so-called “industrial rankings” that may assist rely individuals who had been making extra use of DVRs to skip previous adverts and provides advertisers a extra correct sense of viewers for numerous packages. Extra not too long ago, Schwartz tried to press media corporations to undertake a single measure to rely viewers of their content material, it doesn’t matter what display screen they used. It’s a objective that has eluded the media trade up to now, regardless of might completely different corporations’ efforts.

He was given a brand new publish, chief integration officer of GroupM’s U.S. operations, final yr, charged with refining operations. However a earlier government, Tim Castree, had devised that postition, and has since departed the corporate.

GroupM, which guides billions of {dollars} in advert spending for corporations like Hasbro and Colgate-Palmolive, is without doubt one of the largest media shopping for companies on this planet. and contains items equivalent to Mindshare, Essence and Wavemaker. However it has been tormented by the turnover of senior executives, together with Kelly Clark and Tim Castree. The revolving door on the massive media agency spins as its guardian firm, WPP of the U.Okay., has been working to reverse a drop in inventory and re-orient itself below Mark Learn, the CEO who took over the corporate following a controversial parting of the methods with its founder. Sir Martin Sorrell.

Schwartz is not going to be with GroupM because it begins to carry vital discussions with TV networks as a part of the trade’s annual “upfront” market., when TV networks attempt to promote the majority of their promoting stock prematurely of the approaching programming season.

He expects this yr’s ad-sales discussions to be intense. “The quantity of viewers that’s migrating to alternate units, and the trade’s incapacity to measure it and quantify worth?” he requested. “It is probably not a nasty time to sit down on the sidelines and watch.”