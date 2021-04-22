Lyndon Chubbuck Dead: ‘War Bride’ Director was 67

Lyndon Chubbuck, a director and photographer known for such film as 2001’s “War Bride” and 2000’s “The Right Temptation,” has died. He was 67.

Chubbuck died at his home in Los Angeles on April 13. He was married to prominent acting coach Ivana Chubbuck and was a co-founder of Ivana Chubbuck Studio, which has worked with such notables as Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt and Halle Berry.

Lyndon Chubbuck also served as a partner in advertising agency Andrew Janson & Partners, where he worked on campaigns for Swatch, Paramount Pictures, E!, Sallie Mae and Miller Brewing Company. He was known for his strong social conscience and also worked on creative material for the ACLU, Amnesty International and Salvation Army.

Born and raised in the Washington, D.C. area, Chubbuck worked steadily as a director in TV from the late 1980s through the late 1990s. His credits include episodes of such series as “Baywatch,” “Wiseguy,” “Stingray,” “Friday the 13th: The Series,” “Alien Nation,” “Cobra,” “Renegade,” “Pacific Blue,” “Werewolf,” “Thunder in Paradise” and “Due South.” He also directed commercials.

In 1983 Chubbuck directed the short film “A Rose for Emily,” based on the William Faulkner short story. The short, which starred Anjelica Huston and John Carradine, is now part of the permanent collection of the Smithsonian.

His other film credits include 1996’s Pamela Anderson starrer “Naked Souls” and 1999’s “Kiss Toledo Goodbye” with Christopher Walken.

Chubbuck’s other ventures included GraffitWall, a software venture designed to create immersive experiences for brands.

In addition to his wife, Chubbuck’s survivors include a daughter, Claire.