Lynn Kellogg Lifeless: ‘Hair’ Original Broadway Production Actress Was 77

Lynn Kellogg, an actress and singer who originated the position of Sheila within the first Broadway manufacturing of “Hair,” died on Nov. 12, based on the New York Instances. She was 77.

Her publicist, Timothy Philen, instructed the New York Instances that Kellogg’s reason for dying was COVID-19. In keeping with Kellogg’s husband, John Simpers, Kellogg was contaminated at a latest gathering at a Branson, Mo. theater, the place most people in attendance weren’t carrying masks. Kellogg had beforehand been identified with a non-life-threatening type of leukemia, which made her extra inclined to the virus.

Kellogg was born on April 2, 1943 in Appleton, Wis., as one in all 4 kids. She attended the College of Wisconsin, however dropped out after one 12 months. In 1964, she made her tv debut on the collection “The Fringe of Evening.”

Within the unique 1968 Broadway manufacturing of “Hair,” Kellogg performed Sheila, who transforms from a debutante right into a hippie upon assembly the remainder of the group. Although “Hair” is an ensemble present, Sheila performs a big position, singing the ballad “Straightforward to Be Laborious” in Act I and main the remainder of the solid within the present’s finale track, “Let the Solar Shine In.” The character of Sheila additionally leads the songs “I Consider in Love” and “Good Morning Starshine.”

Past theater, Kellogg appeared within the the 1969 movie “Charro!,” starring Elvis Presley, and held visitor roles on tv exhibits like “It Takes a Thief” and “Mission: Inconceivable,” each in 1970. As a singer, she entertained Vietnam Struggle troops and toured with Gordon Lightfoot. Later in her profession, Kellogg developed kids’s content material, profitable a Daytime Emmy and a Peabody Award for the Sunday morning collection “Animals, Animals, Animals,” starring Hal Linden.

Kellogg is survived by her husband, sister, two brothers, stepson and grandchild.