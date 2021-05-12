M. Appavu (Speaker) Wiki, Age, Biography, Pictures

M.Appavu Biography
|Identify
|M. Appavu
|Actual Identify
|M. Appavu
|Nickname
|Appavu
|Occupation
|Flesh presser, MLA
|Date of Delivery
|But to be up to date
|Age
|54 as of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Muthuvelayudha Perumal
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|But to be up to date
|Spouse
|Vijaya
|Kids
|Alex Raja, Arogiya Rahul, Priyanka
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be up to date
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|But to be up to date
|Delivery Position
|Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu
|Place of origin
|Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
M.Appavu OfficialSocial Profiles
Twitter: But to be up to date
Instagram: But to be up to date
Fb: But to be up to date
Attention-grabbing Details of M. Appavu
- He campaigned for Farmer rights on a number of events.
- Appavu could also be one of the vital causes to deliver Minimal Toughen Value (MSP)
- M Appavu additionally raised his voice towards PepsiCo and Coco cola for the usage of the Tamirabarani river.
Take a look at the most recent pictures of Tamil Nadu Speaker M.Appavu,