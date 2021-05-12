M. Appavu (Speaker) Wiki, Age, Biography, Pictures

M.Appavu Biography

Identify M. Appavu
Actual Identify M. Appavu
Nickname Appavu
Occupation Flesh presser, MLA
Date of Delivery But to be up to date
Age 54 as of 2021
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Muthuvelayudha Perumal
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Girlfriends But to be up to date
Spouse Vijaya
Kids Alex Raja, Arogiya Rahul, Priyanka
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date
College But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities But to be up to date
Delivery Position Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu
Place of origin Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

M.Appavu OfficialSocial Profiles

Twitter: But to be up to date

Instagram: But to be up to date

Fb: But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing Details of M. Appavu

  • He campaigned for Farmer rights on a number of events.
  • Appavu could also be one of the vital causes to deliver Minimal Toughen Value (MSP)
  • M Appavu additionally raised his voice towards PepsiCo and Coco cola for the usage of the Tamirabarani river.

Take a look at the most recent pictures of Tamil Nadu Speaker M.Appavu,

Appavu MLA
