M. Night Shyamalan’s New Movie Rounds Out Cast – Variety

Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Chook and Ken Leung have boarded the solid of M. Night Shyamalan’s top-secret film.

They be a part of beforehand introduced stars Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff and Vicky Krieps.

Shyamalan will write, direct and produce the untitled movie, which might be launched by Common Photos. Like most Shyamalan films, plot particulars are shrouded in secrecy and may turn into interconnected to his different movies.

Representatives for Common and Shyamalan had no remark.

The movie presently doesn’t have a launch date as Common continues to determine its calendar following theater closures as a result of coronavirus pandemic. It’s additionally unclear when manufacturing will start, given stay-at-home measures, however the plan is to start out rolling cameras by the top of the yr.

Shyamalan independently financed “Glass,” “Break up” and “The Go to” with a mixed manufacturing funds of $35 million. These pics went on to cumulatively gross greater than $600 million worldwide. He’ll equally finance his subsequent two films.

Lee can subsequent be seen in HBO’s upcoming drama “Lovecraft Nation,” which premieres in August. Her different credit embody “Mad Max: Fury Highway” and “The Darkish Tower.” She additionally just lately appeared in “To the Night.”

Leung is greatest identified for his roles on “The Sopranos” and “Misplaced.”

Amuka-Chook was most just lately seen in HBO’s “Avenue 5” and has the Searchlight pic “The Private Historical past of David Copperfield.”

Amuka-Chook is repped by Inexperienced & Associates and Troika; Lee is repped by CAA and Hamilton Hodell; and Leung is repped by A3 Artists Company and PH Leisure Group.