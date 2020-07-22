M. Night Shyamalan’s New Mystery Movie Just Added An Exciting New Star

Depart a Remark
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan had an eventful 2019, with Glass hitting theaters firstly of that 12 months and his Apple TV+ collection Servant premiering proper earlier than the 12 months was over. Moreover, he additionally started engaged on his yet-to-be-officially-titled subsequent film, which started casting again in spring and has now added Gael García Bernal to the lineup.
With plot particulars nonetheless being stored near the chest, it’s unclear how Gael García Bernal suits into M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming film. Nonetheless, he’s the newest addition to this large ensemble that features Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Hen and Ken Leung. Shyamalan is writing, directing and producing this characteristic, and as he did with The Go to, Break up and Glass, he’ll be financing this newest cinematic endeavor, together with the one after that.
As famous in Deadline’s report, this marks one among Gael García Bernal few forays into “tentpole territory,” with the vast majority of his resume consisting of extra unbiased/status fare like Babel, Rosewater, Eva Doesn’t Sleep and, most just lately, Wasp Community. So far as reaching notably massive audiences, loads of of us heard Bernal voicing Hector Rivera in Pixar’s 2017 film Coco, and he additionally led the Amazon collection Mozart within the Jungle from 2014 to 2018.
M. Night Shyamalan introduced in Could 2019 that he’d begun outlining his subsequent film, which he described as having “slightly enjoyable sci-fi bent,” and as of this previous Could, he’d been storyboarding it. Whereas Shyamalan’s films are sometimes centered on just some characters, this newest film boasts one among its greatest casts but, so it’ll be fascinating to learn the way all of them match into this secret narrative.
Initially set for launch on February 26, 2021, M. Night Shyamalan’s subsequent film was delayed by Common Footage again in April, and it nonetheless hasn’t been introduced what its new launch date will probably be. Like so many films of late, it grew to become essential to push the Shyamalan characteristic again to the continuing well being disaster, which has disrupted the theatrical enterprise and quite a few movie and tv productions.
So far as his newest launched initiatives go, whereas Glass wasn’t a vital success, it did do extremely properly for itself commercially, pulling in round $247 million worldwide off a $20 million finances. Then there’s Servant, which was met with usually optimistic opinions and has already been renewed for a second season. So fingers crossed Shyamalan’s subsequent film will hold his good luck streak going.
