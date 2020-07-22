M. Night Shyamalan’s New Mystery Movie Just Added An Exciting New Star

M. Night Shyamalan introduced in Could 2019 that he’d begun outlining his subsequent film, which he described as having “slightly enjoyable sci-fi bent,” and as of this previous Could, he’d been storyboarding it. Whereas Shyamalan’s films are sometimes centered on just some characters, this newest film boasts one among its greatest casts but, so it’ll be fascinating to learn the way all of them match into this secret narrative.