M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Movie Has Lined Up A Jojo Rabbit Star And More

It’s been nearly a yr and a half since M. Night Shyamalan’s final film got here out, with Glass failing to impress commercially, however nonetheless standing out as a industrial success. Now together with his time exploring superhero archetypes over, Shyamalan has been laborious at work placing his subsequent film collectively, and phrase’s are available on who’s being checked out to comprise the primary forged.
Based on Selection, Jojo Rabbit’s Thomasian McKenzie is in talks to to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s yet-to-be-titled film. Eliza Scanlen Aaron Pierre, Vicky Krieps and Alex Wolff are additionally in negotiations to affix this challenge, which, along with directing, Shyamalan can also be writing and producing, in addition to financing the film himself, like he did with The Go to, Cut up and Glass.
Eliza Scanlen is arguably greatest recognized for taking part in Beth March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Girls. The actress additionally appeared within the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects and can be seen quickly within the Netflix film The Satan All of the Time. Along with taking part in Elsa Korr in Jojo Rabbit, Thomasin McKenzie’s credit embody The Hobbit: The Battle of the 5 Armies, Go away No Hint, The King and the upcoming Final Night in Soho.
Aaron Pierre not too long ago performed Dev-Em within the short-lived Syfy sequence Krypton, and he’s additionally hooked up to the upcoming Amazon sequence The Underground Railroad. Vicky Krieps starred alongside Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread, and likewise had a supporting position in The Woman within the Spider’s Internet.
As for Alex Wolff, most of you’ll doubtless acknowledge him from the current Jumanji films as Spencer, one of many 4 youngsters who get sucked into the eponymous online game. Wolff additionally starred within the Nickelodeon sequence The Bare Brothers Band, and has appeared in Patriots Day, Hereditary and Unhealthy Training.
Since no plot particulars have been revealed about M. Night Shyamalan’s subsequent film, it’s laborious to say how any of those actors can be used. Nonetheless, since most of those individuals are youthful actors, that would present a clue about what to anticipate, like that the story is probably set at a school. However hey, that’s simply me spitballing, so ideally some concrete data can be offered quickly.
Initially the plan was for the subsequent M. Night Shyamalan flick to come back out on February 26, 2021, nevertheless it was taken off the Common Photos calendar final month as a result of filming can’t start anytime quickly. So as an alternative, Bob Odenkirk’s No person will fill that February slot, and it stays to be seen when Shyamalan’s cinematic story will arrive now, be it later in 2021 or probably not till 2022. The objective is reportedly to start rolling cameras by the top of the yr.
Along with delivering Glass to the plenty in January 2019, M. Night Shyamalan has additionally been busy with the Apple TV+ sequence Servant, which stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint. Season 1 aired from final winter, and a second season has been ordered, however manufacturing was halted in March attributable to present occasions.
