M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Movie Has Lined Up A Jojo Rabbit Star And More

Initially the plan was for the subsequent M. Night Shyamalan flick to come back out on February 26, 2021, nevertheless it was taken off the Common Photos calendar final month as a result of filming can’t start anytime quickly. So as an alternative, Bob Odenkirk’s No person will fill that February slot, and it stays to be seen when Shyamalan’s cinematic story will arrive now, be it later in 2021 or probably not till 2022. The objective is reportedly to start rolling cameras by the top of the yr.