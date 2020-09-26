M. Night Shymalan’s New Movie Gets Title, Poster

Director M. Night Shymalan has lastly revealed the title to his new film.

On Saturday morning, he took to Twitter to announce the official identify for his movie: “Outdated.”

“Looks like a miracle that I’m standing right here capturing the primary shot of my new movie. It’s known as ‘Outdated,’” he wrote on Twitter, together with a photograph of himself holding a clapperboard and carrying a face masks.

He additionally confirmed off the primary official poster for the movie, which resembles a close-up shot of a black-and-white hourglass. Nonetheless, as an alternative of sand falling by means of the hourglass, the poster has silhouettes of human our bodies.

“A brand new journey from author/director M. Night Shymalan. It’s solely a matter of time,” the poster’s caption reads.

Not a lot is thought about Shymalan’s subsequent function, in addition to a few of the solid members. Selection beforehand reported that Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff and Vicky Krieps will star within the thriller movie. Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Chicken and Ken Leung boarded the movie in June. Deadline reported that Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Chicken, Ken Leung, Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz and Emun Elliott additionally joined the solid.

Shymalan will write and produce “Outdated” along with directing. Different producers embrace Ashwin Rajan from Blinding Edge Photos, Marc Bienstock and govt producer Steven Schneider.

Shymalan’s most up-to-date movie “Glass” grossed $247 million on the field workplace in 2019 and was a sequel to his 2017 movie “Break up.” The 2 superhero movies have been shock sequels to his 2000 movie “Unbreakable,” and it introduced collectively characters performed by Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson.

“Outdated” is ready to launch in July 2021.