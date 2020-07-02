M6 Group Buys ‘Belle And Sebastien’s Production Outfit Epithete Films – Variety

M6 Group, the second largest industrial community in France, has acquired Epithete Films, a Paris-based manufacturing firm boasting a list of 25 characteristic movies, together with the hit household journey franchise “Belle and Sébastien.”

The banner’s library additionally consists of Gilles Legrand’s “Malabar Princess,” “Tu seras mon fils” and Patrice Leconte’s “Ridicule.” Epithete Films is headed by Frédéric Brillion and Legrand.

“With this focused acquisition, M6 Group continues the consolidation of its actions of distribution of audiovisual rights by extending its catalogue, which now comprises greater than 1,300 characteristic movies,” stated M6 Group in a press release.

Like different TV networks in France and elsewhere, M6 Group has been badly hit by a drop in promoting revenues because of the pandemic. The corporate noticed its advert revenues fall by 50% after March 15, when France went into full lockdown, and has introduced a plan to save lots of €100 million ($112 million) in programming, which represents 20% of its whole programming funds. Throughout the first three months of 2020, the advert revenues of M6 Group have been €235 million ($265 million), in contrast with €259 million ($292 million) in 2019.

Whereas M6 Group plans to trim prices considerably, the acquisition of Epithete Films will give the community entry to upscale scripted content material and a lovely library of movies. Scores for scripted, particularly movies, have skyrocketed throughout the pandemic.

Producers have additionally been weakened by the disaster, which precipitated theaters in France to close down, in addition to filming, for greater than three months. This acquisition of Epithete Films by M6 Group is probably going one in every of a number of acquisitions of manufacturing banners to come back.