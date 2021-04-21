Ma Dong Seok To Produce And Star In Upcoming American Remake Of Korean Drama “Trap”

Ma Dong Seok will be producing and starring in an American TV show!

According to Variety, the U.S.-based production company Starlings Television will be working with Ma Dong Seok’s production company Gorilla 8 Productions and its production partner B&C Content to co-produce “The Club,” the American remake of the Korean drama “Trap.” Starlings Television has produced shows like “Departure” and “Pandora.”

Writer and producer Jack LoGiudice (“The Walking Dead,” “Narcos,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “House of Cards”) has joined the new project as well, saying that he is a fan of Ma Dong Seok’s work.

“The Club” is about a veteran police detective (played by Ma Dong Seok) who is investigating a mysterious group of hunters who attack a news anchor’s family during a camping trip. The character lost his own son in a hit-and-run incident and ends up caught in a mystery involving the elite and powerful with disturbing desires.

“Trap” was a seven-episode drama that aired in 2019 on OCN, starring Lee Seo Jin as the famous news anchor whose family runs into tragedy while on a trip together. Sung Dong Il starred as the detective in charge of the case.

