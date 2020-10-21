Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom release date | Chadwick Boseman’s last movie solid, trailer

It might need been a troublesome 12 months for cinemas because of the coronavirus pandemic, however when it comes to new motion pictures, 2020 has continued to ship some glorious movies.

A kind of nonetheless to come back this 12 months is Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, tailored from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play of the identical identify, which arrives on Netflix in the direction of the tip of the 12 months.

The movie could have an added poignancy given it marks the ultimate on-screen efficiency from Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died earlier this 12 months after being recognized with colon most cancers.

Learn on for all the main points concerning the movie, together with when it’s launched and what it’s about.

When is Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom launched?

The movie will make its technique to Netflix on Friday 18th December 2020 – only a week earlier than Christmas Day.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom solid

The movie stars late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman in his closing movie efficiency as bold trumpeter Levee, whereas Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis (Fences, Widows) performs the lead function of Ma Rainey.

Glynn Turman (The Wire), Colman Domingo (If Beale Road Might Discuss) and Michael Potts (The Wire) all have supporting roles, and the solid is rounded out by Taylour Paige, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne and Jeremy Shamos.

The movie is helmed by acclaimed stage director George C. Wolfe.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom plot

The movie is predicated on the 1982 play of the identical identify by August Wilson, and centres on a fateful recording session of the vastly influential real-life early blues singer Ma Rainey in 1927 Chicago.

In line with the official synopsis, “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of a day recording session in Twenties Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary ‘Mom of the Blues,’ Ma Rainey.

“Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills together with her white supervisor and producer over management of her music.

“Because the band waits within the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, bold trumpeter Levee — who has an eye fixed for Ma’s girlfriend and is set to stake his personal declare on the music trade — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of tales revealing truths that may ceaselessly change the course of their lives.”

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom trailer

Followers can get their first glimpse of the motion within the beneath trailer, which features a first take a look at Davis and Boseman in character.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom debuts on Netflix on Friday 18th December 2020.