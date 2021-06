Maanaadu is an upcoming political drama written and directed by means of Venkat Prabhu. Produced by means of Suresh Kamatchi, Maanaadu film stars Simbu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekar, SJ Suryah within the lead position. Song director Yuvan Shankar Raja roped in for the songs and background for this political mystery. Rajesh Yadav handles the cinematography and the modifying is finished by means of Praveen KL.