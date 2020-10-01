Mac Davis Was ‘The Blake Shelton of the Seventies,’ Says Bobby Braddock

After I heard two or three days in the past that Mac Davis was critically in poor health after coronary heart surgical procedure, I stated, “God, please, I don’t wanna write a eulogy about Mac Davis.” Final evening, when a buddy advised me she’d heard some unhappy information, I knew what it was.

Mac Davis, a local of Lubbock, Texas who later moved to Atlanta, was first extremely acclaimed as a songwriter, a author of many Elvis hits like “In the Ghetto” and “A Little Extra Dialog,” and a Bobby Goldsboro hit that Mac wrote about his son, “Watching Scotty Develop.” Then he turned a serious singing star, writing his personal hits like “Child Don’t Get Hooked On Me,” “Cease and Scent the Roses” and “It’s Exhausting to Be Humble.” He was changing into generally known as “the tune painter” as a result of of his descriptive lyrics. Then there was the extremely popular TV 123 collection, “The Mac Davis Present,” and a number of other motion pictures. You would possibly say he was the Blake Shelton of the Seventies.

I wasn’t too certain what to make of Mac Davis, besides that he was extremely gifted, as I noticed him from afar — or assembly him shortly a pair of occasions over the years. Being a bit shy myself, I believe I’m at all times initially just a little cautious of people who find themselves actually outgoing, perhaps as a result of I at all times wished I may very well be that method myself. However after I obtained to know him past “Hey, how are you?,” I favored him so much, and from that second on thought of him buddy (and buddy to many others).

That point got here in the 12 months 2000 after we appeared collectively on a “legends present” at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium throughout Tin Pan South week, together with Loretta Lynn and the famend Broadway musical writers Adolph Inexperienced and Betty Comden. I stated one thing to Mac about taking Valium to calm me down when doing a efficiency. I suppose we exchanged cellphone numbers that evening as a result of Mac referred to as me the subsequent day and advised me he was doing one other efficiency someplace on the town that evening, and requested if he may have one of my Valiums. I stated, “Positive, however I’m just a little stunned that you’d get nervous in entrance of a crowd; you used to have a sizzling TV present and will need to have executed a pair of hundred concert events a 12 months, no less than.” He laughed and stated, “Yeah, however again then I used to be drinkin’ a quart of whiskey day-after-day!”

Mac and I did a number of writers’ reveals collectively over the subsequent 20 years, normally at the Bluebird Cafe. He was the finest storyteller I ever knew. I bear in mind one evening at the Bluebird he had individuals virtually rolling round on the ground along with his humorous tales about Elvis, having Elvis’s talking voice down hilariously excellent. At the finish of one of his Elvis tales, he stated he owed so much to Elvis for recording his songs and kind of taking him underneath his wing and being a mentor. He stated, “If anyone held a gun at my head and advised me I needed to French kiss a person, it might in all probability be Elvis.” Legendary songwriter Sonny Curtis, additionally singing in our spherical that evening, requested, “You imply they’d have to carry a gun to your head?”

Mac Davis, middle, with Lauren Braddock Havey and Bobby Braddock at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville

Courtesy Lauren Braddock Havey

Someplace a number of months in the past — I believe it was at the most up-to-date Nation Music Corridor of Fame induction — I used to be recounting to Mac’s loving spouse, Lise, about the time that Mac referred to as me from L.A. and advised me Lise hadn’t spoken to him for a pair of days as a result of he couldn’t resist shouting out a wisecrack at a tearjerker film she had talked him into seeing together with her. She laughed and stated, “He will need to have been exaggerating as a result of I may by no means go that lengthy with out chatting with Mac.” She is in my ideas, as are Mac’s three kids and his numerous quantity of good associates, on this unhappy day in these unhappy occasions. RIP pop and nation icon Mac Davis, one of the most down-to-earth superstars ever.

Bobby Braddock is a member of the Nation Music Corridor of Fame for writing songs together with “He Stopped Loving Her In the present day,” “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” and “Folks Are Loopy.” He was additionally Blake Shelton’s authentic producer and mentor. HIs newest e book, “Nation Music’s Biggest Strains: Lyrics, Tales and Sketches from American Classics,” was revealed this 12 months.