MAC Launches Cruella Makeup Collection

MAC Cosmetics has revealed its limited-edition Disney Cruella Collection of makeup, hitting stores Thursday ahead of the film’s May 28 release.

The collection is a range of punk-rock reds and haute metallic hues, drawing inspiration from the film that stars Emma Stone as Cruella in the Disney villain origin story set in ’70s London at the height of the punk rock era.

“It’s high glam with plenty of attitude, brought to a new generation,” explains Terry Barber, MAC Director of Makeup Artistry. “With there being such a huge trend for recycling the more niche counterculture moments of previous decades, this collection feels like MAC returning to a celebration of the kind of DIY styling and brave transformation that originally made it such a maverick brand,” he adds.

BAFTA-winning makeup artist Nadia Stacey (“The Favourite”) who created the looks for Stone in the movie, says the MAC Cosmetics team came to visit on set to see what colors she was using. “I had this idea for an eyeshadow palette about being the version of who you want to be that day,” she says.

Stacey wanted Cruella’s makeup to be believable. “A girl growing up in London in the ’70s, and a friend of punks, is coming up with that look.”

One key element, says Stacey, is “a dark pencil, a dark pewter eyeshadow and white eyeshadow. That’s the whole basis of the eye makeup.” She adds, “The punk thing is about pulling [the eyeliner] straight out. It’s all blended out straight out, and then you want lashes.”

To complete the look, Stacey says “You want a killer red lip. There’s a Clara Bow feel to it, and you have to get that in there. It’s almost like the lip is done with a ruler.”

The collection includes matte lipstick in colors like Sweet-N-Vicious light pink and De Vil in the Details bright red; liquid lipcolor in Glamarchy blood red; De-Vinyl black eyeliner and Cruella to Be Kind eyeshadow in colors including De Villionaire silver frost; Crue Love vivid blue-red frost and Sinister Shimmer black with gold sparkle frost.

The Disney Cruella Collection will be available in North America and internationally at select MAC locations and online.

Matte Lipstick

(R to L) Camden Caper: Blood red; De Vil In TheDetails: Bright red; Sweet-N-Vicious: Light pink

Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolor

(R to L) Glamarchy: Blood red; Mayhemmed: Red; Queen of Mean: Brownie pink-neutral

Eyeshadow X 8: Cruella To Be Kind

Gesso: Vivid white (Matte)

De Villionaire: Silver (Frost)

Need For Tweed: Grey-lilac (Satin)

Crue Love: Vivid blue-red (Frost)

Carbon: Intense rich black (Matte)

Chillin’ Like a Villian: Bright blue (Matte)

Cruella To Be Kind: Warm pink-neutral (Matte)

Sinister Shimmer: Black with gold sparkle (Frost)

Dual-ended Pro Longwear Eye Liner

De-Vinyl: Black

Tightly Laced: White