Macau Casino Magnate Was 98 – Variety

Stanley Ho, the entrepreneur who constructed a on line casino empire that dominated Macau, has died. He was 98.

As soon as the richest man in Asia, Ho died on Tuesday in Hong Kong’s Sanatorium Hospital. He had suffered years of sick well being with circumstances together with kidney failure, a stroke and Parkinson’s Illness.

His dying was introduced by mainland Chinese language state broadcaster CCTV, which referred to as him a “patriotic entrepreneur.” Ho was well-known for having 4 wives and consorts, and native media reported that the surviving three have been all current at his hospital bedside on Monday afternoon.

Ho constructed and maintained a playing monopoly within the then Portuguese colony and at one stage reportedly accounted for half of the Macau authorities’s tax income. The SJM Holdings firm that he managed till 2012, owns 19 casinos together with the Grand Lisboa.

Though SJM misplaced its monopoly via the difficulty of licenses to 5 different teams – a few of them managed by different Ho relations – Ho’s drive to rework the on line casino scene within the territory quickly made Macau a gaming hub a number of occasions bigger than Las Vegas.

Ho had 17 recognized youngsters, of which 16 are nonetheless alive. Amongst them is singer-actress-producer Josie Ho, who directed “Dream Residence” and govt produced John Cameron Mitchell’s “How To Speak To Ladies At Events.” Amongst his different youngsters are on line casino bosses and occasional film traders Lawrence Ho and Pansy Ho.

“Wielding an iron fist in a velvet glove, guided by superhuman portions of brains, guts and attraction, Ho created the trendy Macau that China inherited in December 1999,” mentioned on line casino commerce publication Inside Asian Gaming. “Ho was bigger than life, a passionate ballroom dancer, proud proprietor of Hong Kong 2009 Horse of the Yr Viva Pataca and an awfully profitable businessman.”

Ho, full identify Ho Hung-sun, was born into the rogue department of Hong Kong’s famed Ho Tung clan. He made an early fortune smuggling luxurious items throughout the border between China and Macau throughout WWII and invested his earnings in kerosene and building companies, earlier than bidding for the playing monopoly that was tendered by the Macanese authorities.

Ho’s great-grandfather, Charles Bosman (aka Ho Sze Man) was a profitable Dutch-Jewish entrepreneur in mid-19th century Hong Kong, and his cousins included Bruce Lee.