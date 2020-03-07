General News

MacEwen scores 2, Canucks double up Avalanche 6-3

March 7, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Sports activities

Go away a remark

Zack MacEwen scored two targets and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-Three to snap a four-game shedding streak and switch into rivalry for a playoff spot throughout the tight Western Conference



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment