‘MacGyver’ Canceled at CBS – Variety

“MacGyver” v2.0 is coming to an in depth. The CBS reboot starring Lucas Until, which premiered in 2016, will finish after 5 seasons with its sequence finale on April 30.

“All of us at CBS are extraordinarily grateful for the unimaginable work and dedication from Lucas and the remainder of the solid, in addition to Monica, the writers and your complete crew,” mentioned Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Leisure. “The MacGyver staff traveled far and extensive to repeatedly save the world with little greater than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this present distinctly their very own. We’re gratified we get to provide this devoted and dependable fan base the chance to say goodbye to their favourite characters within the considerate method this sequence deserves.”

“MacGyver,” which additionally stars Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick, was a reboot of the unique 1985 sequence. Monica Macer, David Straiton, James Wan, Henry Winkler, Lee David Zlotoff, Michael Clear government produce the sequence for CBS Studios in affiliation with Lionsgate Tv.

“Since approaching board to MacGyver final 12 months, I’ve been amazed by the devotion and enthusiasm of this exceptional solid and crew, in addition to the loyal followers,” says Monica Macer, government producer of ‘MacGyver,’ who was introduced on to exchange former showrunner and exec producer Peter Lenkov, who was terminated following accusations of making a poisonous work atmosphere. “My gratitude goes out to Lucas, Tristin, Justin, Meredith, Levy and Ian, who put the whole lot they’ve into our present, particularly for the followers. We are able to’t look forward to them to see our spectacular last episodes and the adventures that also await for Mac and the staff at the Phoenix.”

Deadline first reported information of the sequence ending.