Machine Gun Kelly Says He’s ‘In Love’ In New Post With Megan Fox, But Is He Trolling?

By now it’s no secret that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been spending a whole lot of time collectively after her break up from longtime hubby Brian Austin Inexperienced. They’ve been seen choosing up takeout and getting cozy within the “Bloody Valentine” video. Now, although rumors point out issues aren’t too severe, Machine Gun Kelly did say he was “in love.” But is he simply trolling?
On Tuesday, the rapper and musician posted to Instagram tales. He confirmed his followers a photograph of a meal he was sharing with an unidentified brunette girl who was sporting a leather-based jacket and ripped denims. The 2 had been sharing a romantic picnic with a view, some roses and a extremely yummy-looking field of sushi, a picture which Machine Gun Kelly captioned “in love.”
The issue is, he doesn’t actually say what he’s in love with? Is it the woman? The meals? The view? Might be any of these, actually, and whereas it definitely appears to be Megan Fox within the put up, even that’s not confirmed. That is most likely precisely the way in which this picture was meant, notably given there is a follow-up.
What I can verify is the meal, the view and the roses are all fairly flipping cool and a follow-up put up appears to point that maybe Machine Gun Kelly was, in actual fact, referring to being in love with the expertise. This could sq. with the rumor mill, which has famous the singer and Megan Fox are simply having enjoyable proper now.
Shot two appears to be all concerning the sundown and having fun with the second in good firm, which can be precisely what Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are as much as. Like different notable celeb couple Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, Fox and MGK additionally met on the set of a film. In their case, the flick was Midnight within the Switchgrass, an upcoming movie additionally starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Willis.
That gig led the 2 to begin spending time collectively. Shortly after Megan Fox’s break up from Brian Austin Inexperienced, she additionally appeared in her underwear within the “Bloody Valentine” video, which on the time of this writing had effectively over 20 million views. They’ve additionally been noticed spending collectively round city on numerous events, which is why Fox is anticipated to be the particular person within the pictures.
Fox was lately noticed leaving Machine Gun Kelly’s residence in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning and the 2 appear to be persevering with to develop nearer, per TMZ. In the meantime, Brian Austin Inexperienced was noticed with Courtney Stodden, although it’s been confirmed the 2 aren’t relationship. We’ll let you understand as these romances fester or proceed to warmth up; apart from, no matter’s occurring, it’s definitely good press for Midnight within the Switchgrass.
