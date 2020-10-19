Machines installed in chimneys of 45 hundred industries of the country, 24 hours monitoring of pollution

Pollution in India: In the ongoing war against pollution in the country, the Modi government has intensified the monitoring of industries. The environment ministry has made special arrangements for 24-hour monitoring of polluting industries. In this regard, machines have been installed to check the toxic smoke emanating from the chimneys of 45 hundred industries of the country, from their water discharge. With this, it has become easier to take action by getting instant news about pollution of all industries from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to Ministry of Environment. Also Read – Air quality reaching alarming levels in Delhi due to stubble burning, AQI reached 275

Actually, a total of 17 types of industries in the country are notorious for causing the most pollution. These include industries related to the refinery, cement, aluminum, distillery etc. sectors. The Pollution Control Board has identified four and a half thousand polluting units associated with these 17 types of industries in the country. Where Online Continuous Emission Monitoring System (OSEMS) has been installed. Due to which emissions from industries are now getting realtime information from the State Pollution Control Board to the Central Pollution Control. This system provides complete information about hazardous gases from the chimneys of industries.

For example, a continuous 24-hour report is now available on how much quantity of hazardous gases are coming out of industries like carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, etc. The online emission monitoring system serves both chimneys and water discharging industries. Monitoring of all elements of pollution from these two places is done easily.

Dr. Prashant Gargav, Member Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board, told IANS, “There are different standards for every type of industry regarding pollution. Due to installation of online emission monitoring system, realtime information about emissions from industries is available. The system alerts them if they are found to be in violation of the industry standard. Even after getting alerts related to pollution, action is not taken by industry for trying to improve. These machines are to be installed under self-regulation by the polluting industry units. ”