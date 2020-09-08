Mackenzie Crook’s Worzel Gummidge recommissioned by BBC One

Mackenzie Crook’s beloved TV collection Worzel Gummidge has been recommissioned by BBC One.

Primarily based on the well-known kids’s literary character, the collection debuted final Christmas to vital acclaim with a two-parter that explored necessary themes about safeguarding nature and the surroundings.

Again in June, reviews mentioned the drama could be returning for extra episodes, one thing the BBC has now formally confirmed. Author-director Mackenzie Criminal (Detectorists) stars as Worzel Gummidge, famously portrayed in live-action by Jon Pertwee within the ’70s, a dwelling scarecrow on Scatterbrook Farm who goes on adventures with two younger orphans.

A 3rd new one hour movie might be screened on BBC One later this yr referred to as Saucy Nancy. Criminal has written one other magical episode, impressed by the basic books by Barbara Euphan Todd, which he’ll direct and star in, bringing a world of journey to all of the household.

The story will comply with Worzel Gummidge, Susan and John visiting a scrapyard, when Worzel overhears the grumbling of a foul-mouthed outdated good friend, the carved ship‘s figurehead, Saucy Nancy.

She has been languishing, unsold within the yard for years and longs to return to the ocean. So, Worzel and the youngsters promise to get her there however will her ship be ready? Worzel doubts it, however Nancy is satisfied.

The group head off on an journey, navigating there approach to the coast by quite a few technique of transport.

In fact, it was by no means going to be easy. In a uncommon journey out of Scatterbrook, Worzel will get to see a wild moorland and the spectacular white cliffs of Seashell that present the again drop to this story of friendship and belonging.

Criminal mentioned of the brand new instalment: “I’m excited and grateful to be making a brand new episode of Worzel Gummidge after a tough yr for everybody. We’re heading out of Scatterbrook for this story, on a day journey to the seaside, some recent air and a few huge open area.”

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning for the BBC added: “What’s it with Mackenzie and exhibits set in a discipline? Following on from final yr’s bucolic eco-fables we discover Worzel in mischievous type allotting his sun-baked wit and knowledge in one other heart-warming story. This cements BBC One’s distinctive status as the house of UK household comedy drama.”

Again in December, Worzel Gummidge evaluation awarded it 5 stars, calling it “humorous, poignant and heartwarming”.

Alongside Criminal within the lead, Worzel Gummidge additionally stars India Brown, Thierry Wickens, Zoë Wanamaker, Rosie Cavaliero and Steve Pemberton. Each episodes that aired final Christmas stay accessible to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

