Macon Blair to Direct ‘Brothers’ Starring Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage – Variety

Legendary Leisure has closed a deal for Macon Blair to write and direct the upcoming function movie mission “Brothers” starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage, sources inform Variety.

Andrew Lazar, who was a producer on the Bradley Cooper hit “American Sniper,” will produce through his Mad Probability banner.

Brolin can also be producing through his shingle, Brolin Productions, as is Dinklage via his Estuary Movies firm.

Story particulars are being stored underneath wraps, apart from that it’s going to revolve round two brothers performed by Brolin and Dinklage. Sources say the mission is within the vein of the basic comedy “Twins,” the 1988 Ivan Reitman movie toplined by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

Blair, who spent the primary half the last decade in entrance of the digicam in movies like “Blue Destroy” and “Inexperienced Room,” made his directorial debut with the acclaimed Netflix launch “I Don’t Really feel at Dwelling in This World Anymore,” starring Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wooden. The movie had its world premiere on the 2017 Sundance Movie Competition and received the competition’s grand jury prize. Blair additionally co-wrote and starred in E.L. Katz’s 2017 darkish comedy “Small Crimes,” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and wrote Jeremy Saulnier’s 2018 movie “Maintain the Darkish,” starring Alexander Skarsgard, Jeffrey Wright and James Badge Dale.

Legendary additionally tapped Blair to direct its new reboot of “The Poisonous Avenger.”

Blair is represented by CAA for steering, Nameless Content material and Bradley Garrett at Cohen & Gardner.