macOS Monterey continues to weigh me down with a MacBook Air M1 after 5 months and 3 major updates

Three months after purchasing a MacBook Air M1 running macOS Big Sur, I told Genbeta that it was a brilliant laptop weighed down by software. And I keep it. Apple is making the best hardware it’s ever made, with software that isn’t bad at all, but just isn’t up to par.

With the arrival of macOS 12 Monterey, the PC experience has improved. I notice it more fluid without having done a clean installation, and some of the bugs I was experiencing have been fixed, but others have appeared. I installed macOS 12.1, expecting them to be fixed. I installed 12.2 with the same hope, and neither. This week I have installed macOS 12.3, and everything is still the same. These are the errors that I continue to experience, and that particularly concern me because they have to do with two of the options that I use the most.

Quick View still no permanent solution

In December I already told you that one of the best features of macOS had an annoying bug. he was talking about Quick View, the function that allows us to preview the content of almost any file without opening it with the space key. I wasn’t lying, it’s a feature I use so much on a day-to-day basis that when I switched to Windows I had to install alternatives like QuickLook.

Writing for Genbeta I preview a lot of images and text files, so the feature is critical to my day-to-day productivity. Steve Jobs was also convinced of how important it would be when he introduced the feature at WWDC in 2007. However, right now, the tool breaks every so often and its preview stops working. It shows the first image, when it should show the second.



Broken preview.



Preview working correctly.

As we can see, the image is still displayed, but very small, because what is displayed is the thumbnail generated by the system, not the image itself. At least it’s not the worst case, because we see something. However, if we preview audio, this happens:





Yes, the system recognizes that we are dealing with an audio file, but it does not play it. This is what it should display instead:





In this second image, we can see how, after pressing the space bar without the preview bug, the system starts playing the audio file and the sound comes out of our speakers, just as it should.

The problem with Quick Look is that, randomly, the function breaksand we have to fix it by either killing the “QuickLookUIService (Finder)” process in Activity Monitor or restarting Finder altogether, which is most straightforward by pressing the Option/Alt key before clicking the Dock icon.



It has a temporary solution, yes, but restarting the Finder every day tires.

Delayed screenshots, a bug that is more than a year old





Another of the problems that I have been experiencing for a long time on my MacBook Air M1, and that comes from macOS Big Sur, is experience some delay when the system allows me to take a screenshot of a certain region. This is something that is done with the shortcut “Command + Shift / Shift + 4”. When executing it, the system shows us a small cross that allows us to start selecting the part of the screen that we want to capture.

However, in my case, there are times that it takes a second or more to appear. It wouldn’t be relevant if I didn’t dedicate myself to following presentations like those of Apple or Microsoft, where it is very important to be able to make all the captures you want on the fly. It is like the cameras that take a long time to take a picture, because they are slow. They make you lose photos you wanted to have, taking a later one instead. Thus I have come to lose captures of important moments of presentations, for having made the selection later than I intended.

These problems have an easy temporary solution by the user, but it is tiring to have to fix the system yourself.



This fixes the bug, at the cost of having to remember that when you record, you have to reselect the microphone.

The issue has been discussed on Reddit and other forums for over a year and has a rare partial fix. It seems that what causes the problem is the mode that exists to capture a video screenshot of the screen, which appears with the shortcut “Command + Shift / Shift + 5”. In it, as seen in the screenshot above, there is an option to select which microphone we want to record the audio of the screen recording with.

Yes, the bug affects the screenshot, not the video, however, it seems to be caused by a lag introduced by having a microphone selected in another mode. When we select “None”, as in the image, it is fixed. The problem, I repeat, is over a year old, and has been discussed on the Apple forums. The company has not commented on the matter, but it is the people in the forum who have indicated the solution by deactivating the microphone, linking to the Reddit thread. In my case, this solution is valid except when I have to record screen and I forget to deactivate the microphone for the next time.