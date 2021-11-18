macOS Monterey includes an Internet speed test, and it is more complete and useful than the websites we usually use for it

A few days ago we discussed the news in macOS Monterey 12.0 that we were taking advantage of and that did not exist before. However, the system always hides news that is hardly talked about or visible to most users. Today, thanks to the blog of Dan Petrov, who is a software developer, we have known a great function.

It turns out that macOS Monterey hides (like Netflix) a function to do a speed test, and it is also not a speed test to use, but it is better than those that are usually done on dedicated websites. Let’s see how it works and how it is better than the tests we usually use.

As easy as typing ‘networkQuality’ in Terminal

As Dan Petrov tells us, macOS Monterey now has the integrated tool, and although access to it is strange, since ** it is accessed through Terminal **, its use is very simple. All we have to do is run the following command:

networkQuality

In doing so, we will see something like this:



Speed ​​test in Terminal.

After a few seconds, when it’s done, we’ll see something like this:





And the interesting begins. We can see Upload Capaticy (upload capacity / speed), Download Capacity (download capacity / speed), Upload Flows and Download Flows (upload and download flows), Responsiveness (response). In Hacker News they have discovered that the test points to Apple’s CDNs, specifically to https://mensura.cdn-apple.com/api/v1/gm/config .

In my case, With a symmetric connection of 300 Mbps, I achieve 295 Mbps download and 60.70 upload. Why so low on the rise? It is explained with the idiosyncrasy of the test itself. Instead of doing a download test first and then an upload test, as Speed ​​Test or Fast.com do, to list two, Apple does a simultaneous upload and download test, so we saturate the connection with the router much more.

Unlike other tools, Apple’s uses the downstream and upstream channels simultaneously, simulating real use cases

Apple’s idea with this is not to check the maximum peak of the connection, but to do tests of use in environments where upload and download are used simultaneously, such as a video call, in which in addition to receiving the video of the conversation, we send ours to the rest of the participants. Nevertheless, if that type of test does not satisfy you, you can do a traditional speed test by typing this:

networkQuality -s

And we would get something like this, a speed test first of download and then of upload:





The result is delivered as before, but the upload and download response is given separately:





Finally, this is what the RPM results mean, which Apple explains on its dedicated website: